Mrunal Thakur’s stunning saree blouse designs to bookmark for wedding season Mrunal Thakur’s saree looks are all about blouse perfection — sleeveless, full-sleeve, deep necks, or lace. Save these blouse designs for your next ethnic event!

New Delhi:

Mrunal Thakur has turned quintessentially into the style icon of traditional wear. Be it heavy Banarasi silk or plain cotton drapes, she knows just the right kind of blouse to uplift any saree look. With so many appearances, Mrunal surely makes a statement that her ethnic wardrobe goes beyond just being fashionable trends and is deeply ingrained in Indian aesthetics.

In this very story, we are about to unpack a few of her gorgeous and refined saree + blouse combinations; structured versus romance, classical versus contemporary. After all, what can be a better style inspo than Mrunal? Let's get into it!

Mrunal Thakur’s most stylish blouse designs

Here are Mrunal's gorgeous blouse and saree options that you need to bookmark today:

1. Sleeveless silk blouses for Banarasi sarees

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR)Mrunal Thakur stuns in a purple Banarasi saree paired with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse and timeless traditional styling.

Putting the finishing touch to the royal beauty of this timeless Banarasi silk saree, Mrunal exudes charm. The deep purple shade, with a lavish gold zari work, is gorgeously matched by an elegant sleeveless silk blouse of the same shade. The U-shaped neck and broad straps instil an air of modernity into this traditional piece. Her sleek bun, the gajra, and the statement jhumkas make it a lovely collaboration for all festive and wedding occasions. A dance of time-honoured traditions along with modern elements; this saree and blouse pairing is a sight to behold.

2. Pearl-adorned asymmetrical blouse design

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR)Mrunal Thakur embraces regal glamour in a structured blouse with embellished sleeves, proving that bold blouse designs define the saree look.

Spellbinding, Mrunal Thakur appears in this delicate champagne-hued saree with subtle sequin embroidery and lace detailing. The blouse is an epitome of grace with pleated sleeves adorned with pearls and an asymmetrical neckline for that couture tinge. A neat hairstyle, kohl-rimmed dramatic eyes, and a regal choker set with pearls complete this look.

3. Deep U-neck blouses for casual ethnic styling

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR)Breezy and bold, Mrunal Thakur stuns in a handloom black saree paired with a white sleeveless blouse, perfect for beach weddings or brunches.

With a breezy black handloom saree that is perfect for a beachside outing, Mrunal made a statement for casual elegance. Her look was proof-simple was stylish, with a white sleeveless blouse that had a deep U-neck. Her loose waves, oversized sunglasses, silver bangles, and structured black handbag all added a modern flair, while the minimal makeup revision kept her look fresh and natural. This look is ideal for those wishing to keep it simple yet impactful for brunches, destination weddings, or vacation photoshoots.

4. V-neck lace blouse for evening glam

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR)Romantic and refined, Mrunal Thakur stuns in a lace saree with a plunging neckline blouse, a perfect pick for cocktail evenings and modern ethnic flair.

Mrunal is the perfect picture of vintage glamour as she graces the elegant lace saree, a negation of delicacy and drama. The very soft cream fabric with scalloped edges and intricate detailing is paired with a sleeveless lace blouse that boasts a deep V neckline with sheer floral adornments. Her voluminous side-swept curls and minimalistic accessories only add to the appeal of this attire, suitable for an evening soiree or a cocktail party. This saree and blouse combination is a classic pick for someone who enjoys understated elegance with a touch of contemporary flair.

5. Brocade and Bandhani blouses that bring royal vibes

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR)Mrunal Thakur glows in a red Bandhani saree with a heavily embroidered blouse and regal jewellery, a perfect festive or bridal look.

Mrunal dazzles in a red Bandhani saree brimming with classic bridal appeal. The rich red fabric, dotted with tie-dye motifs in an intricate pattern and bordered with gota patti embroidery of a heavy kind, is paired with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse that lends a royal air to the drape. A slicked-back bun, layered kundan choker, and stacked bangles complete the royal renditions. The saree-blouse ensemble is the perfect choice for weddings and festivities and beautifully pays tribute to Rajasthan's heritage in a contemporary silhouette.

6. Full-sleeve blouse design with cutout detail

Down-to-earth minimal elegance infuses a soft ivory silk saree, woven with motifs, worn over a rich green full-sleeve blouse with detailed windows in the sleeves that allow for contrasting colours and character. Mrunal Thakur alludes to an almost barefoot elegance with her mix of oxidised earrings, traditional nose ring, and small bindi. An ideal choice for a festive morning, such as Gudi Padwa, the attire is all about culture embraced in a tinge of one's own personality.

7. Square-neck blouse design with bold weave

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR)Graceful and glowing, Mrunal Thakur pairs her pink silk saree with a classic blouse and temple jewellery, a perfect pick for festive mornings.

Mrunal is charming in rose-gold brocade and a vibrant pink blouse, with her blouse exhibiting a neat square neck with elbow-length sleeves, letting the sextoned weave of the saree hold the core of attention. The choker set, jhumkas, and glass bangles complete her look both for daytime celebrations and wedding functions.

From dramatic shapes at the neck to pretty detailing, Mrunal Thakur's choice of saree blouses is all about timeless charm. Her looks offer more than sufficient firsthand inspiration for a wedding or just something catchy yet so easy. Go ahead and save the few that fit right in with your own inspiration; your next moment of glory in a saree would be much simpler, a creative effort laid in finesse by her.

