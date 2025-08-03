Midi skirt to statement blazer: 6 ways to style your favourite black shirt A black short is a very versatile piece and can be worn in different ways. If you are not exactly sure about how to style your favourite black shirt, not to worry. Here are some ways you can style your black shirt.

New Delhi:

Every woman has that one black shirt in their wardrobe. Its a classic and understated piece that is extremely loved by some people. You can either dress up or dress down, depending on the event, using a black shirt. This is what makes it a very versatile piece.

However, if you are not exactly sure about how to style your favourite black shirt, not to worry. Here are some ways you can style your black shirt.

Ways to style your favourite black shirt

Pair with High-Waisted Blue Jeans: This is a classic combo, and it is casual as well as chic. Tuck your black shirt into high-waisted blue jeans. This helps to define your waistline and also elongate your legs. Add a belt and boots or white sneakers. Layer with a Statement Blazer: You can dress up your black shirt by layering it under a bold blazer. Your blazer can have checks, bold colour or even structured shoulders. This gives contrast and sophistication that is perfect for office wear or a casual outing. You can either wear tailored trousers or a pencil skirt. Monochrome with Black Pants: Create a streamlined look by wearing your black shirt with black trousers or skinny jeans. This all-black outfit can be styled up with metallic or brightly coloured accessories for contrast or even kept minimal. Layer with Denim or Leather Jacket: For a more streetwear vibe, layer your black shirt under a denim or leather jacket. This gives texture and edge to your outfit. You can pair it with ripped jeans or leggings. Style it with a Midi Skirt: Tuck your black shirt into a flowy midi skirt for a more balanced silhouette. Choose a patterned or pleated skirt to add texture. You can wear heels or ballet flats to complete this ensemble that is ideal for brunches or even dates. Accessorise: Since black is a neutral base, it’s the perfect for bold accessories. You can choose statement necklaces, colourful scarves, layered bracelets or oversized earrings. These accessories can transform the black shirt into statement looks.

