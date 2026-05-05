Met Gala 2026: Rihanna and Beyoncé dominate red carpet with bold couture and statement silhouettes

New Delhi:

The Met Gala 2026 had its usual spectacle, but a couple of arrivals clearly set the tone. Rihanna and Beyoncé didn’t just show up, they shaped the conversation. The ‘Costume Art’ theme leaned into drama, and both delivered, just in very different ways.

One went sculptural and futuristic. The other leaned into crystal-heavy, statement couture. Both looks felt precise, layered, and very intentional.

Rihanna’s Met Gala 2026 look

Rihanna’s look was built around a crinkled silver gown with a high-shine, liquid-metal feel. Designed by Glenn Martens for Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2025 line, it combined a crystal-heavy, fitted bodice with a padded, cocoon-like upper structure in glossy, dark fabric streaked with metallic detail.

The lower half was more controlled, a sleek column that balanced the volume above. The mix of textures stood out. Dense crystals against lacquered shine. It felt futuristic but still polished. Accessories stayed minimal. Statement rings, subtle earrings. Soft sculpted makeup with luminous skin and defined eyes, paired with styled hair that added edge without taking over.

Rihanna’s been a consistent Met Gala highlight since 2007. In 2025, she appeared with her baby bump alongside ASAP Rocky, wearing a custom wool look by Marc Jacobs. Her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and beyond music, she runs ‘Fenty Beauty’, recently launched in India. She’s also among the best-selling artists globally, with multiple major awards.

Beyoncé’s Met Gala return look

Beyoncé returned after nearly a decade, last attending in 2016, and as co-chair, made it count. Her diamond-encrusted gown by Olivier Rousteing reworked the ‘naked dress’ into a skeletal illusion, with crystals forming a structured, body-mapped design.

She paired it with a sculptural silver headpiece and a dramatic feathered train that added movement. The styling stayed maximal but controlled. Her hair, golden and crimped in long waves, finished with a sun-like crown effect.

She arrived with Blue Ivy Carter, who wore a white gown with a voluminous, ballooned skirt. Over the years, Beyoncé’s Met Gala looks have stayed consistent in impact, including her 2016 Givenchy latex floral gown. This time, the look also hinted at a sindhicore-inspired aesthetic, seen in its layered ornamentation and rich, decorative finish, reworked through a futuristic lens.

Two very different directions, same result. Both looks landed exactly where they needed to. Not just fashion moments, more like statements that stayed with you even after the carpet cleared.

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