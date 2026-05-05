Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar channels Raja Ravi Varma in statement jacket, Manish Malhotra's first look out

New Delhi:

Karan Johar's first look from Met Gala 2026 is out. The filmmaker-producer wore a custom Manish Malhotra jacket, inspired by the artwork of Raja Ravi Varma. Interestingly, Manish Malhotra also walked the red carpet himself. He wore a heavily embroidered bandhgala set with 3D sculptural elements.

What did Karan Johar wear to the Met Gala 2026?

Karan Johar's Met outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra, who himself attended the fashion event. The director of The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani wrote a long note about his ensemble. "Framed In Eternity", was how he started his note. He continued, "Inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings. And who better than my oldest partner in crime & fashion to help me bring this to life other than Manish Malhotra. To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!" Take a look:

Manish Malhotra's Met Gala 2026 outfit

Manish Malhotra posted photos from the Met Gala red carpet and described his outfit. He wrote, "For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration."

"Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder - of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage," he concluded.

Met Gala 2026 began on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The reported theme for Met Gala 2026 is “Costume Art".

Also read: Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, guest list and everything we know