Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, guest list and everything we know

New Delhi:

Met Gala is still considered one of the most highly anticipated nights in the world of fashion, as it brings all the stars and top-notch fashionistas to one stage. The annual gala opens the doors of the Costume Institute for its springtime show. It is also one of the most important fundraising events.

This is what we know about the Met Gala 2026 so far.

When will the Met Gala 2026 be held?

In 2026, it is expected to be held on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet arrivals typically begin in the evening local time and are broadcast globally.

What is the theme for the Met Gala 2026?

The reported theme for Met Gala 2026 is “Costume Art,” which is expected to be linked to the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The concept explores the relationship between clothing and the human body, presenting fashion as a form of art rather than just style. The accompanying dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” encourages guests to interpret outfits creatively on the red carpet. Together, the theme looks at how fashion interacts with identity, culture and the body across history, positioning clothing as a powerful artistic expression.

Who decides the guest list for the Met Gala?

The Met Gala guest list is one of the most exclusive in the world. It is curated and approved by Anna Wintour, who has overseen the event for decades.

What to expect from the guest list

This year's co-chairs are: Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. While the official guest list is never released in advance, certain patterns remain consistent. Some regular guests include A-list celebrities, international musicians, supermodels, and top designers. Recently, an increase in global diversity can be noticed, such as participation by Indian stars and designers in red carpet events.

The guest list is made public only on the day of the event itself.

Importance of The Met Gala

What makes The Met Gala important? Because it is:

A means to raise money for the Costume Institute

An event where fashion and art meet and tell stories

A global cultural phenomenon that sets fashion trends

Every year, designers are challenged through a given theme that makes this event one of the most visually inspiring across the world.

Although many aspects, such as the theme and the list of invitees for the Met Gala 2026, remain confidential, the event has continued to retain its status as fashion's biggest night out. As ever, there will always be the suspense of waiting not only for the invitees but for their interpretation of the theme too.