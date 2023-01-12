Men's fashion: Suit style and tips that will make you a star this wedding season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKSHRAJSINH.SISODIYA Suit styles that will leave a lasting impression

Fashion is something that many people follow passionately. A lot of individuals love to own the best outfit and dress up in the best way possible. Especially during the wedding season, people take inspiration from social media influencers, TV stars and Bollywood actors to make their presence felt at the ceremonies. Wedding guests want to stand out from the crowd and click the most amazing photos for social media. What better way to do this than looking up to the designers? Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya is one such designer that has been redefining fashion for men. From western clothes to traditional attires, he has been making a mark with his unique designs. For this wedding season. Let's take inspiration from him to suit up in the most classy way.

Stripes

There is no denying that stripes look the best on men and women both. For that evening cocktail party to the bachelor's night, striped suits in solid colours help leave an impact. Combining two or more colours also works best when worn with style.

Patchwork

If you are a groom or his best man, a well-tailored suit with some patchwork always looks classy. It enhances your style and makes you stand out of the rest. A turtle neck inside the coat looks dapper. In summer, a light shirt looks ravishing.

Play with colours

If you are attending a day wedding, it is a good idea to play with colours. It will give you a light and breezy look. Colors like blue, pastel pink, sea green and pistachio make whatever you are wearing look richer and in vogue.

Asymmetrical cuts

Try different shapes and cuts when trying out suits. A traditional touch to the normal suit makes it more wedding appropriate.

