Russia, China veto UN resolution to reopen Strait of Hormuz blocked by Iran

United Nations:

Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route that has been blockaded by Iran. The 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the resolution proposed by Bahrain, which received 11 votes in favour, while Russia and China voted against it, and two members abstained. The resolution could not be adopted because veto-wielding permanent members Russia and China voted against the resolution.

The vote came just hours before a deadline set by Donald Trump, who has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday or face potential military strikes targeting key infrastructure such as power plants and bridges.

Bahrain is currently the president of the Council for the month of April.

Draft resolution authorised countries to use all necessary means

It is learnt that an earlier version of the draft resolution included language permitting countries "to use all necessary means" in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman to ensure safe passage through the critical maritime chokepoint.

However, veto-wielding permanent members Russia, China, and France are understood to have opposed any provision allowing the use of force. The final draft was subsequently revised to authorise only "exclusively defensive measures" to secure transit.

The UN Security Council was initially scheduled to vote on the resolution on Friday, but the session was deferred as the UN headquarters remained closed on account of Good Friday. The vote, later rescheduled for 11 am (local time) on Saturday, was postponed once again.

India backed UN resolution condemning Iran attacks

Last month, India co-sponsored a resolution in the UN Security Council that strongly condemned what it described as "egregious" attacks by Iran against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan, while also warning against threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz.

The resolution, adopted under the US presidency of the Council in March, received 13 votes in favour, with no votes against, while veto-wielding members China and Russia abstained.

India joined more than 130 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in backing the Bahrain-led resolution, which had a total of 135 co-sponsors.

The resolution reaffirmed strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

It condemned in the "strongest terms" the "egregious attacks" by Iran against the territories of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, and determined that such acts constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

The resolution demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran against the GCC countries and Jordan, and that Tehran "immediately and unconditionally" cease from any provocation or threats to neighbouring states, including the use of proxies.

It reaffirmed the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected, particularly around critical maritime routes, and takes note of the right of Member States, in accordance with international law, to "defend their vessels from attacks and provocations, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms".

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