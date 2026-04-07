Netanyahu on Iran war: Israel crushing Iranian regime with greater vigour, increasing force

Tel Aviv:

Amid Trump’s strong warning to Iran, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that his country is "crushing the regime in Iran with great vigour" while asserting that the Israeli offensive against Tehran is not against its people. "I tell you constantly that we are crushing the terrorist regime in Iran. But we are doing so with even greater vigour, and with increasing force," Netanyahu said as the world waited with bated breath for the approaching deadline issued by US President Donald Trump.

Our pilots attacked train tracks and bridges in Iran: Netanyahu

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said, "...Today, our pilots attacked the train tracks and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards...This is no longer the same Iran, nor is it the same Israel. We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other..."

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) through its Persian social media handle, warned Iranians to avoid using trains claiming it would attack the infrastructure to prevent the Iranian regime from transporting weapons.

Netanyahu says Israel’s attacks not against people of Iran

Netanyahu, who has consistently claimed that the US and Israeli offensive against Iran will pave the way for them to dislodge their regime, again emphasised that his country's attacks were not directed towards the people of Iran.

"And this is the central point: These actions, which I approved together with the minister of defence, are not intended to attack the Iranian people," he said. "On the contrary, they are intended to weaken and crush the terrorist regime that has oppressed them for 47 years," the Israeli prime minister added.

Entire civilisation will die tonight: Trump

Trump's latest deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz is set to expire later tonight. In a stern warning, the US president has said that "an entire civilization will die tonight, and will never return" warning of taking down Iranian key infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened before the expiry of his declared deadline.

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