Louis Vuitton hires 13-year-old boy as an intern after his sketches go viral | Know details

In the world of fashion, it's not uncommon for designers to find inspiration in the most unexpected places. From street style to art, creators are constantly seeking new and fresh ideas to bring to the runway. However, the latest source of inspiration for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is causing quite a stir in the industry.

At just 13 years old, Milan became an internet sensation after his sketches caught the attention of the Parisian journalist Marie Gentric of the French news outlet BFMTV. The young artist, who hails from Paris, has been creating fashion illustrations for quite some time now and his mother shared them on her social media account on November 2023.

Milan's sketches are not only impressive for a 13-year-old, but they also showcase a unique and bold style that immediately captured the attention of fashion lovers around the world. Intricate details in his illustrations are what initially caught Gentric's attention and that helped Milan to secure an internship at Louis Vuitton.

The 13-year-old thanked everyone and said the experience was 'magical'. Milan was commended by Gentric, who said, "You are the magic one." This touching story demonstrates how social media may help people achieve their goals.

Louis Vuitton is known for working with renowned designers like Richard Prince, Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama and Jeff Koons.

It's inspiring to see a luxury brand like Louis Vuitton recognise and give opportunities to young artists. The fashion industry is often criticised for its lack of diversity and inclusivity, so seeing a major brand like this embrace a young boy is a step in the right direction. It also sends a powerful message to other aspiring artists that their talents and hard work can be recognised and rewarded, regardless of age.