Inside Radhika Merchant's Mehendi: Bride-to-be dazzles in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's lehenga, see pics

Last month, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, in Rajasthan. Now, photos of the bride-to-be from her mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2023 11:40 IST
radhika merchant anant ambani mehendi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Merchant at her mehendi ceremony

Inside Radhika Merchant's Mehendi: Anant Ambani is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant. Pre-wedding festivities have begun and the bride-to-be is giving some serious fashion goals. For her Mehendi ceremony, Radhika chose to wear a sparkling pink lehenga and looked every inch gorgeous. The stunning outfit was from the shelves of ace Indian designer duo Abhi Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 

For the special occasion, Radhika wore a custom made embroidered lehenga set with mirror works. On the make-up front, Radhika went for minimum makeup look with a subtle shade of pink on her lips and well-defined eyeliner. The details of the outfit were shared by the designers on their Instagram page along with a gorgeous photo of the bride-to-be, Radhika. "Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony," the description of the post reads. Take a look:

Last month, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, in Rajasthan. The 'roka' (betrothal) ceremony was performed at the famed Shrinathji Temple at NathDwara in the desert state. It was attended by the Ambani and Merchant families and friends, and priests of the temple blessed the excited young couple.

Known to each other for a few years, Anant and his fiancee Radhika spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union. They also took part in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple, and the two families shall celebrate the happy engagement occasion later in the day. The engagement ceremony marks the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months, and both families have sought the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Anant and Radhika as they commence their journey of togetherness.

Anant Ambani completed his studies from Brown University, USA and is serving the Reliance Industries Ltd. board in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Retail Retail Ventures, and currently heads the RIL's energy business. Radhika Merchant is a graduate of New York University and is serving as a Director with Encore Healthcare. 

