Gauri Khan redefines Chanel chic in Rs 8.7 lakh jacket at The Ba**ds of Bollywood* preview

Gauri Khan made a powerful statement in an all-black Chanel outfit at the preview launch of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', written and directed by her son Aryan Khan.

The star mom exuded luxury elegance in Chanel Spring/Summer 2025, proving why minimalism and couture are always a winning pair.

Gauri Khan’s Chanel look at Aryan Khan’s debut launch

She opted for a classic Chanel blouse from the design house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, paired with flared black trousers. The sleek silhouette reflected her timeless style.

Chanel Spring/Summer 2025: The statement jacket

The highlight of her outfit was a cotton tweed Chanel jacket worth Rs 8,73,014.74. The tailored piece, teamed with black trousers, gave her look a sharp edge.

How Gauri styled the all-black outfit with minimal accessories

She balanced the bold Chanel with subtle finishing touches, such as black platform heels, stud earrings, and delicate rings. Her restraint in accessorising let the outfit shine.

The beauty look: Glowing skin and soft waves

For her makeup, she opted for a glowy skin, nude lips and defined eyes. She left her hair loose in soft waves.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s looks from the event

Aryan Khan wore an all-black suit for the event. His ensemble had a notch-lapel blazer with padded shoulders which he paired with a black button-down shirt. He completed the look with black fitted trousers, dress shoes and a watch. Shah Rukh, too, attended the event in a black outfit. He wore a double-breasted jacket with notch lapels and paired it with black straight-fit trousers.

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The preview teaser of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was released on Wednesday. It is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. The show is written and created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma are the co-producers of the show. The show will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

