Ahaan Panday is redefining chill fashion and Gen Z can’t stop watching

Ahaan Panday is one of Gen Z's finest style icons. Whether he's caught at a relaxed brunch or making a grand entrance at a fashion event, his off-duty looks are anything but dull. From basics with a twist to bold fashion picks, Ahaan's wardrobe reeks of self-confidence, comfort, and trendy savvy.

The 'Saiyaara' star knows how to make it work at one go: short but sweet textures for slouchy denim and baggy boots that add a finishing touch to the sneaker game. It's no wonder his street style is fast turning into a mood board for young fashionistas across the country. Don't you agree?

5 street style moments that show Ahaan’s fashion instinct

Check out Ahaan's urban chic style that caught our eye:

1. Do it right like Ahaan

Ahaan Panday proves that a crisp white tee and denim can still make a strong fashion statement

At times, the classics suffice, as Ahaan Panday demonstrates. This effortless cool style finds him pairing a crisp white tee with double denim: that quintessentially timeless combo that screams casual confidence. The rolled sleeves and the rather relaxed posture uphold, from an external view, the attitude appropriate for its street style staple, yet tread on territory which you would want to swipe.

2. Minimalistic and monochromatic

In this effortlessly glamorous, Ahaan proves that simplicity is timeless. He is decked from head to toe in black, and the fitted tee and relaxed trousers are added to balance off the look by a simple silver pendant and rings, giving a little edge. Chilling in a chic, boho café setting, it turns out that even the casual wear can make a statement in style with the right attitude.

3. Off-duty feel in a hoodie

Ahaan's lively spirit was perfectly teamed with such a carefree outfit, having his splendid cobalt blue hoodie with light-washed jeans. The relaxed fit and graphic print keep the youthful spirit up for street-ready looks, perfect for those late-night drives or just hanging out with friends. This also makes us remember how important confidence is together with comfort, for this perfect style.

4. Post-hours black attitude

Ahaan's doing it big in this black, as he comes to his evening in an ensemble that is equally effortless and daring. He leaves his shirt unbuttoned, representing somewhat rebellious vibes, while the relaxed trousers and sneakers keep it grounded. Hair tousled, and a no-fuss attitude, this street style moment proves that sometimes, less is more.

5. Street-casual yet sunny pop

Ahaan is perfect at chill, wintry styling sported that particular black hoodie bearing a bold yin-yang graphic. It is, however, the bright yellow beanie that becomes the ultimate star because it brings in an exciting, youthful touch to his streetwear vibe. So soft smiles and blue skies, then, provide for a warm, cosy-cool with just that dash of Gen Z flair.