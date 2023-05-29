Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon wore the same Richard Quinn gown on the same day. Who wore it better?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon wore the same dress on the same day

Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon definitely know how to turn heads with their style quotient. While Anushka has been known to play with colors and style, Kriti Sanon has given us some of the best looks in the past year. While everybody looks forward to their next look, recently the two Bollywood actresses wore the same dress on the same day and served completely different looks. While Anushka Sharma looked divine in white, Kriti Sanon channeled her inner beauty in black.

Anushka Sharma recently made her debut at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. The gown came with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired her gown with heels from Gianvito Rossi and pear-shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. She further elevated her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon wore the same Richard Quinn gown but in a monochrome theme. The actress wore the gown for her appearance at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Her hand-crafted gown came with black silk taffeta roses. Kriti paired the gown with black Louboutin pumps, statement earrings, and winged eyeliners.

Check out the photos here-

On the work front, Anushka will essay Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial 'Chakda 'Xpress' which will release on Netflix. Whereas Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

DON'T MISS

Aditi Rao Hydari dominates the red carpet in yellow ruffled ball gown | PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in pink Cannes look; see pics

Read More Lifestyle News