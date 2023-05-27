Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in pink Cannes look; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold at Cannes

Anushka Sharma is serving as the ambassador for the renowned beauty brand L'Oreal during the Cannes Film Festival. Her highly anticipated red carpet appearance at the 76th edition of the festival lived up to our expectations. The actress captivated everyone with her stunning debut at Cannes, donning an exquisite Richard Quinn ivory ensemble that showcased her impeccable style. Additionally, off the red carpet, Anushka opted for a charming soft pink Prada top, which she elegantly paired with embellished black pants. She shared her fashionable looks on social media, delighting her fans with the glamorous photos.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her second Cannes look. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "La nuit @festivaldecannes."

The actress made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a breathtaking off-shoulder gown. The gorgeous actress strutted the red carpet wearing a Richard Quinn Couture gown. The outfit has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She accessorised with minimal jewellery: luminous, unique pear-shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings, along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

Anushka’s enchanting presence definitely turned heads on the red carpet. Once again, she has proven that she is a true fashionista and will always embody the real meaning of elegance and beauty. For the uninitiated, Anushka is at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema.

