Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Priyanka Chopra sets the temperatures soaring in her sizzling black dress at the New York Fashion Week!

Priyanka Chopra sets the temperatures soaring in her sizzling black dress at the New York Fashion Week!

Donning a super sexy black number with a plunging neckline, Priyanka made an appearance at the Oscar de la Renta (spring/summer 2020 show) for the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 12:38 IST
Priyanka Chopra sets the temperatures soaring in her

Priyanka Chopra sets the temperatures soaring in her sizzling black dress at the New York Fashion Week!

Priyanka Chopra has now become totally synonymous with 'sexy'. Officially one of the most well-known Indians in the western world, our very own Desi girl a.k.a Priyanka Chopra (now Jonas) has taken the videshi world by storm yet again. Donning a super sexy black number with a plunging neckline, Priyanka made an appearance at the Oscar de la Renta (spring/summer 2020 show) for the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Ahead of the release of her movie, 'The Sky is Pink', Priyanka has been making some stunning appearances. We had not even gotten over her sultry red dress look from the Vanity Fair party and now she's set the temperatures soaring again. She is totally unexpected, be it her sartorial choices or her movies and when you feel that she has put all her cards on the table, it is when she gives you the ace (in your face). 

What looks like a simple black dress is actually a classic black dress with a twist. It features full sleeves with a plunging neckline and might come across as a two-piece dress initially. The sequinned mesh detailing cinches her waist perfectly as the tasseled sequins spread out on the dress. The dress has a great fit and accentuates her body features perfectly.

Treat your eyes to this stunner. 

India Tv - Priyanka at NYFW

Priyanka at NYFW

India Tv - Priyanka looking like a bombshell!

Priyanka looking like a bombshell!

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra 

India Tv - Sexy cut-out sequinned black dress

Sexy cut-out sequinned black dress

India Tv - Priyanka in minimal makeup

Priyanka in minimal makeup

She paired her sexy dress with a pair of classic black shoes and left her hair open in soft waves. The subtle bronzed makeup looks gorgeous on her brown skin. All in all, we are in love with the look!

You keep slayin' PeeCee. Meanwhile, we will just go and wipe our drool!

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDaily Horoscope September 12, 2019: Know astrological predictions for zodiac signs Capricorn, Libra and others Next Story  