Priyanka Chopra sets the temperatures soaring in her sizzling black dress at the New York Fashion Week!

Priyanka Chopra has now become totally synonymous with 'sexy'. Officially one of the most well-known Indians in the western world, our very own Desi girl a.k.a Priyanka Chopra (now Jonas) has taken the videshi world by storm yet again. Donning a super sexy black number with a plunging neckline, Priyanka made an appearance at the Oscar de la Renta (spring/summer 2020 show) for the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Ahead of the release of her movie, 'The Sky is Pink', Priyanka has been making some stunning appearances. We had not even gotten over her sultry red dress look from the Vanity Fair party and now she's set the temperatures soaring again. She is totally unexpected, be it her sartorial choices or her movies and when you feel that she has put all her cards on the table, it is when she gives you the ace (in your face).

What looks like a simple black dress is actually a classic black dress with a twist. It features full sleeves with a plunging neckline and might come across as a two-piece dress initially. The sequinned mesh detailing cinches her waist perfectly as the tasseled sequins spread out on the dress. The dress has a great fit and accentuates her body features perfectly.

She paired her sexy dress with a pair of classic black shoes and left her hair open in soft waves. The subtle bronzed makeup looks gorgeous on her brown skin. All in all, we are in love with the look!

