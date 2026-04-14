Tamil New Year wishes 2026: Best Puthandu messages for family, friends and loved ones

New Delhi:

Tamil New Year has an inherent tendency to bring about a state of inertia, albeit temporarily. There is food, ceremony, known people, and also the silence of renewal, wherein one can slow down one's own pace of life.

And somewhere between all of that, there’s the instinct to reach out. A message, a call, a quick wish. Not something overthought, just something that feels real. If you’re looking for that kind of tone, these wishes keep it simple and honest.

Tamil New Year wishes for family

May this Tamil New Year bring warmth, love, and a sense of calm into our home.

A new year, another chance to sit together, laugh more, and worry a little less.

Hoping this year gives our family more reasons to celebrate than to stress.

Good health, steady days, and small happy moments, that’s all I wish for us.

May our home feel lighter, happier, and full of life this year.

Let’s carry forward the good and leave the rest behind.

Wishing us more time together, even on the busiest days.

May this year be kind to every one of us.

To family, where everything begins and ends, Happy New Year.

Hoping for stronger bonds and softer days ahead.

May we keep showing up for each other, no matter what.

A little more patience, a lot more laughter, that’s the goal.

Wishing peace that actually stays, not just comes and goes.

May this year bring comfort in ways we didn’t expect.

Here’s to home, in every sense of the word.

Tamil New Year wishes in Tamil

Puthandu vazhthukkal. Indha puthiya aandu ungalukku sandhoshamum amaidhiyum kondu varattum.

Iniya Tamil Puthandu nalvazhthukkal. Ungal vaazhkaiyil ellaam nalladhe nadakkattum.

Puthiya aandu, puthiya aarambam. Ungal kanavugal ellam nijamaaga maarattum.

Ungal veettil santhoshamum samadhanamum nirainthirukkattum.

Indha aandu ungalukku aarokiyamum selvamum tharattum.

Nalla nerangalum sirippugalum indha aandu niraya varattum.

Ungal udalum ullamum eppozhudhum magizhchiyaga irukkattum.

Puthandu vandhaal puthu sandhosham varum, adhu ungaludan irukkattum.

Ungal ellaa muyarchigalum vetriyaaga maarattum.

Indha puthiya aandu ungalukku pudhu vaaippugalai kondu varattum.

Santhosham, selvam, samadhanam ungaludan eppozhudhum irukkattum.

Ungal kudumbathil anbum ottrumaiyum perugattum.

Indha aandu ungalukku nimmadhiyana naatkalai tharattum.

Ungal aasaihal ellam niravetrappadattum.

Magizhchiyana Tamil Puthandu nalvazhthukkal.

Tamil New Year wishes for friends

Another year, same chaos, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Happy Tamil New Year, let’s make this one count.

Hoping life feels a little easier and a lot more fun for you this year.

May your plans work out, and even when they don’t, may something better show up.

To more late-night talks and random plans that somehow become memories.

Wishing you wins, big and small, all through the year.

May you find what you’ve been looking for, or something even better.

Stay the same, just with fewer worries this time.

Here’s to growth, without losing who you are.

May your days feel lighter and your nights more peaceful.

Hoping this year surprises you in the best ways.

To friendship that stays easy, even when life isn’t.

Wishing you clarity when things feel messy.

May you keep doing what makes you feel like yourself.

Let’s not just plan things this year, let’s actually do them.

Tamil New Year wishes for colleagues and professional circles

Wishing you a year where your efforts finally feel worth it.

May work feel a little less exhausting and a lot more rewarding.

Here’s to steady growth and fewer stressful days.

Hoping new opportunities find their way to you this year.

May your ideas get the attention they deserve.

A good year at work starts with good energy, wishing you plenty of that.

May you find balance, not just deadlines.

Wishing you confidence in every decision you make.

Here’s to progress that you can actually see.

May this year bring clarity in your goals and direction.

Wishing you the kind of success that feels fulfilling, not just busy.

May your workdays feel smoother and your wins feel bigger.

Hoping you get the recognition you’ve earned.

To better days at work and fewer “just getting through it” moments.

Wishing you a year that moves you forward in all the right ways.

Tamil New Year wishes for love and partners

Another year with you, and that already feels like a win.

Happy Tamil New Year, let’s keep building this, day by day.

With you, even ordinary days feel like something more.

Hoping this year brings us closer in ways we don’t even realise yet.

More laughter, fewer overthinking moments, that’s the plan.

You make everything feel a little easier, don’t change that.

Wishing us more time, more memories, and more quiet moments together.

May this year be gentle with us.

Being with you makes new beginnings feel less intimidating.

Here’s to love that stays steady, even when life isn’t.

Wishing you the same comfort you bring into my life.

Let’s take this year as it comes, together.

May we keep choosing each other, every single day.

You still feel like my favourite place, even after all this time.

This year, just us, figuring things out as we go.

Short and meaningful Tamil New Year wishes

Happy Tamil New Year, hope this one feels right.

A fresh start, take it at your own pace.

Wishing you a year that feels lighter.

May things finally fall into place.

Good days, good people, that’s enough.

Hope this year treats you better.

New beginnings, no pressure.

Wishing you calm, not just chaos.

Let things work out, one step at a time.

May you feel more at peace this year.

Small wins, big difference.

Wishing you clarity where you need it most.

Take it slow, you’ll get there.

Better days are on the way.

Start fresh, keep going.

Have the best with your friends and family!