Sunburn Festival 2025 moves from Goa to Mumbai: Dates, tickets, fan buzz and more

New Delhi:

In a surprising turn that’s sparked both nostalgia and excitement, India’s iconic Sunburn Festival is saying goodbye to the golden beaches of Goa and setting up a fresh stage in the bustling heart of Mumbai.

For nearly two decades, Goa and Sunburn have been almost synonymous. The festival wasn’t just about music; it was about sunsets by the sea, barefoot dancing on the sand, and a vibe that made it one of Asia’s most sought-after EDM destinations. But now, the beat is shifting.

Sunburn Festival moves from Goa to Mumbai in 2025

The organisers of the festival posted on Instagram while announcing the dates, "The announcement you have been waiting for! This December, Sunburn invites you into a world BEYOND REALITY – a festival shaped by light, colour, and rhythm."

They further added, "For the very first time, MUMBAI becomes the home of the Sunburn Festival – larger in scale, elevated in experience, and alive with infinite possibilities."

Sunburn Mumbai 2025 dates, venue, and ticket booking details

The dates are announced – December 19, 20, 21, 2025. The tickets will be available for purchase on BookMyShow, an online booking site, starting on August 14, 2025. The press statement states that beginning at noon on August 12, 2025, RuPay Credit Card holders will get first dibs on the tickets. Everyone else's tickets will go on sale on the same site starting at noon on August 14, 2025. There will soon be more details available.

DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, and David Guetta are among the disco jockeys that Sunburn has been bringing to India since 2007. Even though Sunburn had previously performed in Mumbai, this is the first time the band has ever moved to the nation's financial centre. Due to the decision, Goa will no longer host one of its most popular cultural festivals, which drew millions of visitors to the state.

First reactions: What fans and DJs are saying about the move

Fans are thrilled at the idea of catching their favourite EDM acts in Mumbai without the need for long travel.

J Sartek wrote, "Goa wasn't just a venue; it was a feeling – the breeze, the sand, the stories. Walking away from that is emotional. Mumbai, you've opened a new chapter. Full power to the Sunburn family for taking the leap and making magic in a new city."

"Finally!!!!! Awesome news." Wrote DJ Teri Miko.

Another user commented, "From one home to another! Let’s go Sunburn!"

One more user wrote, "Goa was a vibe but a welcome decision, no more overpriced hotels and no more Taxi Mafia."

So, as Mumbai gears up to dance under the city lights, Goa fans might still have something to look forward to. Let's wait and watch!