September 2025 festivals list: Onam, Navratri, Durga Puja and more celebrations September 2025 marks the start of India’s festive season. From Onam and Ganesh Visarjan to Navratri and Durga Puja, here’s the full festival calendar.

New Delhi:

September officially marks the beginning of the festive season. With the end of Ganeshotsav and the beginning of Navratri, this serves as the perfect time to plan your schedule for the upcoming festive month.

From planning your perfect outfits to checking the details of different religious events, the calendar for September might be full. Here, check out the full list of festivals in the month of September.

September festivals full list

Date Festivals September 1 Jyestha Gauri Puja, Onam Day 6 September 2 Jyestha Gauri Immersion, Onam Day 7 September 3 Parivartini Ekadashi, Onam Day 8 September 4 Vaman Jayanti, Kalki Dwadashi, Onam Day 9 September 5 Teacher's Day, Onam, Eid-e-Milad September 6 Shukra Pradosh Vrat, Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi, Onam Last Day September 7 Full Moon Shraddh, Lunar Eclipse, Bhadrapada Purnima September 8 Beginning of Pitru Paksha, Ashwin month begins, Ishti September 14 Rohini Vrat, Hindi Diwas September 15 Engineer's Day September 17 Vishwakarma Puja, Indira Ekadashi September 19 Monthy Shivratri September 21 Ashwin Amavasya, Mahalaya, Solar Eclipse, Pitru Paksha Ends September 22 Navratri begins, Auntumnal Equinox September 28 Durga Puja begins, Shasti September 29 Maha Saptami September 30 Maha Ashtami

With the colours of Navrtari to the dance during Garba and puja and rituals during Durga Puja, September truly is the just the beginning of festivities.

