Onam 2025: Here’s how the 10 days of festivities are celebrated

Onam is Kerala’s biggest annual harvest festival, which celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali and commemorates the Vamana avatar of Vishnu. Onam is celebrated in the Malayalam month of Chingam, which usually falls in August/September.

During the 10-day celebration of Onam, there are communal feasts called Onam sadya, the creation of flower carpets (Pookkalam), vibrant boat races (Vallam Kali), traditional dances and family gatherings, among others. Read on to know how the 10 days of Onam are celebrated.

10 days of Onam celebrations

Atham

Onam begins with Atham, the first day of the festival. People clean their homes and decorate their entrances with Pookkalam (floral rangoli). The first layer of flowers is laid on this day and only a small and simple design is made. People also offer prayers in temples and seek blessings for prosperity.

Chithira

On Chithira, another layer is added to the Pookkalam with new flowers. Homes are further cleaned and decorated. Families also start preparations for the grand Onam Sadhya by stocking ingredients.

Chodhi

On this day, people go shopping for new clothes. People buy traditional outfits and jewellery for the celebrations. Children take part in the celebrations by adding more colours to the floral carpet.

Vishakam

This is considered to be an auspicious day, and it is on this day when markets are crowded. People start buying fresh produce, rice and vegetables for the Sadhya. Competitions for preparing Pookkalam also begin.

Anizham

This day is popular for the start of the grand Vallam Kali (snake boat races). The excitement starts with trial races in rivers and communities gathering to watch.

Thriketa

In Thriketa, people who live away from home begin returning to their families. The Pookkalam becomes more elaborate. Cultural programs, folk songs and dances like Thiruvathira are performed.

Moolam

Festivities intensify on this day with smaller feasts in homes and temples. Cultural activities like Pulikali (tiger dance) and Kummattikali mask dances are seen in many regions.

Pooradam

On Pooradam, clay idols representing Mahabali and Vamana are placed in the centre of the Pookkalam. These symbolise prosperity and devotion.

Uthradam

Known as the first Onam, this is one of the most important days. Families finish all final preparations. Markets are busiest, and many households cook elaborate dishes.

Thiruvonam

This is the main day of Onam, wherein people celebrate the homecoming of King Mahabali. People wear new clothes, visit temples and prepare the grand Onam Sadhya. Cultural performances, boat races and games also take place on this day, which adds to the celebrations.

