Onam Sadhya: From sambar to payasam, the 26 dishes that complete the celebration Onam Sadhya 2025 is more than food, it’s Kerala’s soul on a banana leaf. From sambar to payasam, here’s why this 26-dish feast is unforgettable.

When you think of Onam, it’s hard not to imagine a vibrant floral pookalam, joyous boat races, and, of course, the showstopper, Onam Sadhya. This isn’t just a meal. It’s a celebration of Kerala’s soul, served on a humble banana leaf.

Whether you have grown up with it or are about to experience it for the first time, the Sadhya is a truly unforgettable experience. With up to 26 dishes (sometimes more!), it’s a delicious symphony of sweet, sour, spicy, crunchy, and creamy, all perfectly balanced. This year, Onam will be celebrated from August 26 to September 5, 2025.

What Is Onam Sadhya?

Sadhya literally means “banquet” in Malayalam. It’s a traditional vegetarian feast served during Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, to honour the return of the beloved mythical king Mahabali.

Everything is served on a banana leaf, typically with rice in the centre and the other dishes arranged around it in a specific order. You eat with your hands, and yes—there’s a method to the madness.

26 essential dishes of Onam Sadhya explained

1. Sambar: A spicy vegetable and lentil dish.

2. Parippu dish: A lentil dish with taste.

3. Clarified butter, or ghee

4. Crispy lentil wafers, or pappadam.

5. Avial: A blend of veggies with yoghurt and coconut.

6. Thorans: Coconut and spices stir-fried with vegetables.

7. Kalan: A coconut and vegetable curry made with yoghurt.

8. Olan: A mild curry made with coconut milk and ash gourd.

9. Erissery: A pumpkin, bean, and spice-based dish.

10. Pulissery: A vegetable dish made with tart yoghurt.

11. Inji Curry: A chutney made with ginger.

12. Rasam: A tamarind-based spicy, sour soup.

13. Moru Curry: A spiced buttermilk curry.

14. Pachadi: A fruit or vegetable dish made with yoghurt that has a sweet and sour taste.

15. Kootu Curry: A mix of vegetables with roasted coconut and spices.

16. Bananas

17. Payasams: A variety of rice, milk, and jaggery-based sweet meals.

Rice and milk are used to make palada payasam.

The ingredients for Ada Pradhaman include coconut milk, jaggery, and rice flakes.

Vermicelli, milk, and sugar are the ingredients of semiya payasam.

18. A complete banana, Pazham.

19. Pulinkari: A curry made with tamarind.

20. Thoran: A coconut-based dry vegetable dish.

21. Kichadi: A yoghurt-based dish with a hint of spiciness.

22. Upperi: Chips made from sweet plantains.

23. Sharkara Upperi: banana chips coated with jaggery.

24. Pickles

25. Madhura Curry: Ripe mango pachadi or pineapple pachadi are examples of sweet curries.

26. Puli: Tamarind.

Onam Sadhya isn’t about how many dishes are on your leaf. It’s about community, gratitude, and celebrating abundance with the people you love. It’s food, yes—but also memory, culture, and emotion served in spoonfuls of coconut and curry.