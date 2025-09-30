Advertisement
  4. Saraswati Puja WhatsApp video status 2025: Devotional clips to share

Saraswati Puja 2025 is on September 30. Download and share Maa Saraswati WhatsApp video statuses with bhajans, idols, and festive visuals to spread blessings.

Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Saraswati Puja 2025 is a time when homes, schools, and temples fill with devotion and celebration. On this special day, devotees worship Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, art, and learning, and seek her blessings for knowledge and clarity.

Beyond rituals and prayers, people also love to express their faith and festive spirit on social media and messaging apps. Sharing Saraswati Puja WhatsApp video statuses has become one of the most popular ways to celebrate online.

Also Read: Saraswati Puja 2025: Maa Saraswati images, quotes and wishes in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and English

Saraswati Puja WhatsApp status video download

Celebrate Saraswati Puja 2025 by downloading and sharing WhatsApp status videos that showcase Maa Saraswati’s divine blessings.

 

 

Saraswati Puja status video

From devotional songs to instrumental veena music, find beautiful Saraswati Puja status videos to share with your loved ones.

Saraswati Puja status video download 2025

On September 30, 2025, mark Saraswati Puja by sharing fresh and trending status videos that capture the spirit of the festival.

 

 

This Saraswati Puja 2025, let your WhatsApp status reflect devotion, positivity, and festive energy. Sharing a video is more than just a digital greeting; it’s a heartfelt way to honour Maa Saraswati and spread blessings of wisdom, peace, and joy with everyone around you.

