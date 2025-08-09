Raksha Bandhan 2025 quotes in Hindi: Heart-touching Rakhi lines for brother and sister Celebrate the bond of love this Raksha Bandhan on 9 August 2025 with these heart-touching Hindi quotes. Perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, and greeting cards, these lines beautifully express the love and trust between brothers and sisters.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan, the sacred festival of siblings, will be celebrated on 9 August 2025. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their long life and protection, while brothers promise to protect their sisters forever.

If you want to share your emotions in the most heartfelt way, these Raksha Bandhan quotes in Hindi will help you express your love beautifully. They are perfect for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram captions, or greeting cards to make your sibling feel truly special.

Raksha Bandhan quotes in Hindi

Rakhi ka tyohar hai, bhai-behan ka pyar hai. Ye dhaaga sirf dhaaga nahi, hamari atma ka bandhan hai. Rishton ka yeh gehera rang sirf rakhi se saja hai. Bhai meri shaan hai, rakhi meri jaan hai. Raksha Bandhan ka matlab hai prem aur vishwas ka bandhan. Behan ka pyar aur bhai ka vishwas, dono milkar banate hain Raksha Bandhan khaas. Rakhi sirf ek dhaaga nahi, ek duaa hai jo har saal nayi hoti hai. Bhai ke bina Raksha Bandhan ka maza adhoora hai. Yeh rishte ki taakat ka prateek hai jo hamesha majboot rahta hai. Behan ki muskaan, bhai ki pehchan. Rakhi ka bandhan har dukh ko door karta hai. Is bandhan ka rang kabhi feeka nahi padta. Behan ka ashirwad aur bhai ka saath, dono anmol hote hain. Raksha Bandhan ek geet hai jo sirf dil samajhta hai. Har saal rakhi bandhne ka intezaar dil ko khushi deta hai. Bhai ki kalai par rakhi, aur dil mein dua. Rishton ki duniya mein sabse khoobsurat rishte ka din – Raksha Bandhan. Behan ke aansu aur bhai ki khushi, dono is din ke hisse hain. Pyar ka dhaaga kabhi toot nahi sakta. Bhai ki raksha ka wada, behan ka ashirwad. Rakhi ke bina saawan ka rang adhoora lagta hai. Raksha Bandhan bhai-behan ka gehera saath hai. Bhai ki ek muskaan, behan ke liye sabse bada inaam. Rakhi ka ek dhaaga saalon ka vishwas sambhalta hai. Behan ke haath ki rakhi, bhai ke dil ka shringar. Har rakhi ek kahani hai, jo pyar se likhi gayi hai. Yeh bandhan har tufan mein majboot rehta hai. Raksha Bandhan dilon ko jodne ka tyohar hai. Bhai ki suraksha, behan ki duaon ka phal hai. Rakhi ka dhaaga, sada sukh-shanti ka sandesh deta hai.

Raksha Bandhan is not just about rituals, but about celebrating the love, trust, and lifelong bond between siblings. By sharing these heartfelt Raksha Bandhan quotes in Hindi, you can make your brother or sister feel truly cherished this 9 August 2025. Whether near or far, these words will carry your emotions straight to their heart.

