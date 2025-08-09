Rakhi quotes for brother and sister: Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan 2025 lines in English & Hindi Find the perfect words for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. These 100+ Rakhi quotes for brothers and sisters in English and Hindi will make 9 August 2025 unforgettable.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated this year on 9 August 2025, is a festival that honours the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie the sacred Rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters for life.

Whether you want to express your love in English or Hindi, here’s a collection of Rakhi quotes for brothers and sisters that will touch hearts. These are perfect for WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions, greeting cards, or handwritten notes.

Rakhi quotes for brother in English

“A brother is a friend given by nature.” “Bhai, you are my first hero and forever protector.” “Rakhi is my way of thanking you for always being there.” “A brother’s love is a sister’s strongest shield.” “You are my strength, my guide, and my pride.” “Distance means nothing when hearts are connected by Rakhi.” “A brother like you makes every festival brighter.” “You are my protector, my supporter, my best friend.” “Your smile is my biggest comfort.” “I’m lucky to have a brother like you in my life.” “With you, I feel safe and loved.” “No one can replace my brother in my heart.” “A brother’s promise is stronger than any bond.” “You are my childhood companion and my lifelong friend.” “Bhai, you’re my forever hero.” “The thread of Rakhi holds our memories together.” “You are my constant source of happiness.” “Life is better with a brother like you.” “Your care gives me strength.” “You’re my protector in every storm.” “Rakhi reminds me how lucky I am to have you.” “A brother’s love is a treasure beyond price.” “Even miles apart, you’re close to my heart.” “Your guidance has shaped who I am today.” “Bhai, you are my safe place.” “You are my shield against life’s challenges.” “Every Rakhi is a celebration of you.” “You make my world brighter.” “A brother is a blessing that lasts forever.” “Rakhi is love tied with care — and you deserve it all.”

Rakhi quotes for brother in Hindi

Bhai, tum meri zindagi ke sabse bade hero ho. Teri raksha ka wada mera sukoon hai. Har Raksha Bandhan tumhare bina adhoora hai. Tum meri hifazat ka sabse mazboot kavach ho. Tere saath bachpan ki kahani yaadgar hai. Tere bina meri muskaan adhoori hai. Bhai, tum meri duaon ka hissa ho. Tum meri har khushi ka raaz ho. Rakhi ka dhaaga hamare dilon ko jodta hai. Tum meri har jeet ka sahara ho. Bhai ka pyaar sabse anmol tohfa hai. Tum meri zindagi ke sabse bade rakshak ho. Tum meri har takleef door kar dete ho. Bhai ke saath har pal khaas hota hai. Tere saath ka rishta kabhi kamzor nahi hota. Tum meri zindagi ki taqat ho. Har Rakhi tumhari muskaan se poori hoti hai. Bhai, tum mere liye Bhagwan ka vardaan ho. Tum meri zindagi ke asli superman ho. Tum meri har dua ka jawaab ho. Tere saath har mushkil aasan lagti hai. Tum meri raksha kavach ho. Tum meri yaadon ka sabse khoobsurat hissa ho. Har Rakhi tumhare naam. Tum meri hifazat ka asli pehlu ho. Bhai ke bina behan adhoori hai. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse pyara rishta ho. Har saal Rakhi ka intezaar tumhare liye hota hai. Tum meri zindagi ke sabse pyare dost ho. Tum meri zindagi ke har pal ka sukoon ho.

Rakhi quotes for sister in English

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” “You are my best friend, my guide, my cheerleader.” “A sister’s love is my biggest blessing.” “You make my world brighter with your smile.” “A sister like you makes life beautiful.” “Your care and support mean the world to me.” “You inspire me to be a better person.” “My sister, my partner in every adventure.” “With you, every day is a celebration.” “Your love makes me strong.” “No friend can replace a sister’s place.” “You are my forever confidant.” “Your bond is my strength.” “Having you as my sister is my greatest joy.” “You are my biggest supporter.” “Your happiness is my mission.” “A sister is God’s way of making sure I’m never alone.” “You are my comfort in tough times.” “You make every festival more special.” “I am proud to call you my sister.” “Your love is unconditional and priceless.” “You make my life richer.” “A sister’s bond lasts a lifetime.” “You are my safe space.” “With you, I am always at home.” “Your presence is my biggest blessing.” “You make every memory sweeter.” “A sister’s smile is a brother’s best reward.” “You are my constant source of joy.” “Your love completes my world.”

Rakhi quotes for sister in Hindi

Behan ka pyaar sabse anmol hota hai. Tum meri har khushi ka raaz ho. Tum meri zindagi ki sabse badi taqat ho. Tum meri duaon ka hissa ho. Tum meri har muskaan ka sabab ho. Tum meri yaadon ka sabse khoobsurat hissa ho. Behan ke saath har pal khaas hota hai. Tum meri har jeet ka sahara ho. Tum meri zindagi ki roshni ho. Tum meri har takleef ka ilaaj ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse pyara rishta ho. Tum meri har dua ka jawaab ho. Tum meri zindagi ka rang ho. Tum meri muskaan ki wajah ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sukoon ho. Tum meri har din ki khushi ho. Tum meri yaadon ka rang ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse bada inaam ho. Tum meri raksha kavach ho. Tum meri har khushi mein shamil ho. Tum meri zindagi ka pyaara sa geet ho. Tum meri har saans ka ek hissa ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse anmol ratan ho. Tum meri muskaan ka noor ho. Tum meri har jeet ka garv ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse badi daulat ho. Tum meri har dua ka hissa ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse pyara inaam ho. Tum meri har subah ki umeed ho. Tum meri zindagi ka sabse badi khushi ho.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of a bond that goes beyond time and distance. Whether you choose English words or Hindi expressions, these Rakhi quotes for brothers and sisters will help you convey your love beautifully this 9 August 2025. Share them in messages, captions, or notes to make your sibling’s heart swell with joy.

