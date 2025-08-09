Raksha Bandhan muhurat 2025 in Australia: When to tie Rakhi in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a festival. It’s a cherished tradition that celebrates the special bond between siblings. On this day, sisters lovingly tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being, and brothers, in return, vow to protect and support their sisters.
In 2025, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in Australia on August 9, just like in India. However, the city-wise muhurat timings differ slightly, based on local sunrise and Purnima tithi. Here’s a detailed guide for each major city.
City-wise Rakhi muhurat timings for Australia in 2025
Melbourne
Purnima Tithi: 06:42 PM (Aug 8) – 05:54 PM (Aug 9)
Rakhi Muhurat: 07:12 AM - 05:54 PM on August 9
Best time to celebrate: After sunrise on August 9, 2025
Sydney
Purnima Tithi: 06:42 PM (Aug 8) – 05:54 PM (Aug 9)
Rakhi Muhurat: 06:40 AM - 05:54 PM on August 9
Best time to celebrate: After sunrise on August 9, 2025
Brisbane
Purnima Tithi: 06:42 PM (Aug 8) – 05:54 PM (Aug 9)
Rakhi Muhurat: 06:23 AM - 05:54 PM on August 9
Best time to celebrate: After sunrise on August 9, 2025
Perth
Purnima Tithi: 04:42 PM (Aug 8) – 03:54 PM (Aug 9)
Rakhi Muhurat: 06:59 AM - 03:54 PM on August 9
Best time to celebrate: After sunrise on August 9, 2025
Canberra
Purnima Tithi: 06:42 PM (Aug 8) – 05:54 PM (Aug 9)
Rakhi Muhurat: 06:51 AM - 05:54 PM on August 9
Best time to celebrate: After sunrise on August 9, 2025
Bhadra Kaal in Australia
According to Drik Panchang, Bhadra Kaal is considered inauspicious for Rakhi tying rituals. This year, it will end before sunrise in all major Australian cities. That means you can safely tie Rakhi anytime after sunrise on August 9, ensuring a shubh and sacred celebration.
Ritual Tip: To keep the tradition auspicious and spiritually aligned, tie the Rakhi during the muhurat window, after sunrise, and always avoid Bhadra Kaal.
From Sydney to Perth, families in Australia can celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 with joy, devotion, and tradition. Even if you're far from home, observing the right muhurat ensures that your Rakhi carries the same blessings and love across the miles.
