Radha Ashtami 2025: Wishes, quotes and video status to share Radha Ashtami 2025 is on 31 August. Celebrate with puja, heartfelt Hindi wishes, inspiring quotes, and devotional video status to share Radha Rani’s blessings.

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radhashtami or Radha Jayanti, is celebrated as the divine birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the eternal consort of Lord Krishna. In 2025, Radha Ashtami will be observed on Sunday, 31st August, during the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month.

Devotees mark this day with fasting, prayers, and special rituals, seeking the blessings of Radha Rani for love, harmony, and spiritual fulfilment. The most auspicious time for worship is during Madhyahna (noon), which falls between 11:05 am to 1:38 pm.

In the Braj region, especially Barsana—the birthplace of Goddess Radha—the festival is celebrated with grandeur. Temples such as Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj Temple host Abhishekam, kirtans, and devotional gatherings, attracting thousands of devotees who immerse themselves in bhajans and divine celebrations.

Radha Ashtami 2025 date and time

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the beloved consort of Lord Krishna. In 2025, the festival falls on Sunday, 31st August.

Ashtami Tithi Begins – 30 August 2025 at 10:46 pm

– 30 August 2025 at 10:46 pm Ashtami Tithi Ends – 1 September 2025 at 12:57 am

– 1 September 2025 at 12:57 am Madhyahna Puja Muhurat – 11:05 am to 1:38 pm (duration 2 hours 33 mins)

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers during Madhyahna Kala, which is considered the most auspicious time to worship Radha Rani. The grandest celebrations take place in Barsana (Uttar Pradesh), Radha’s birthplace.

Radha Ashtami quotes in Hindi

Here are 30 heartfelt Radha Ashtami quotes in Hindi you can use for status updates, captions, and festive greetings:

"Radha ke bina Krishna adhoore hai, aur Krishna ke bina Radha." "Prem ka asli roop Radha-Krishna ke milan mein dikhta hai." "Radha naam liya bina Krishna naam adhura hai." "Radha aur Krishna prem ki param paribhasha hai." "Radha-Krishna ke prem se bada is jagat mein kuch nahi." "Radha Rani ki bhakti se hi Krishna milte hai." "Radha aur Krishna prem ke do naam hai, jo kabhi alag nahi hote." "Radha naam lene se hriday pavitra ho jaata hai." "Prem Radha hai, Prem Krishna hai." "Radha ke bina Krishna ka vaadya sunapan hai." "Radha Krishna prem sada amar hai." "Radha hi hai jo prem ko sampoorn banati hai." "Radha aur Krishna divya prem ka prateek hai." "Radha Krishna ki bhakti se jeevan safal hota hai." "Radha ka naam Krishna ke hriday mein sada gungunata hai." "Radha ke bina Krishna ki murti bhi apoorna hai." "Radha Krishna prem amar prem kahani hai." "Radha naam lene se man mein shanti aati hai." "Radha aur Krishna ek hi aatma ke do roop hai." "Radha Krishna ka prem bhakti ka sarvottam roop hai." "Radha Rani kripa kare toh sab kuch sambhav hai." "Radha Krishna prem sabhi ke hriday mein hai." "Radha Krishna ka prem sansaar ke liye prerna hai." "Radha Krishna amar prem kahani hai." "Radha naam lene se Krishna khud prasanna hote hai." "Radha Krishna ka prem adhyatma ki paribhasha hai." "Radha Krishna prem sada amar rahega." "Radha ke naam mein hi Krishna ki mahima chhupi hai." "Radha Krishna prem mein bhakti aur shakti dono hai." "Radha Rani ki pooja se Krishna ki kripa prapt hoti hai."

Radha Ashtami wishes in Hindi

Here are 30 Radha Ashtami wishes in Hindi to share with family, friends, and loved ones:

Radha Ashtami ke is pavitra din Radha Rani aapke jeevan mein prem aur shanti laaye. Aapke ghar mein hamesha Radha Krishna ki kripa bani rahe. Radha Rani ke janmotsav par aapko sukh, samriddhi aur anand mile. Radha ji ki bhakti se aapka jeevan roshan ho. Radha Krishna ki jodi jaise prem aur samman aapke jeevan mein aaye. Radha Rani aapke ghar ko sukh-samriddhi se bhar dein. Radha ke janmotsav par aapka jeevan bhakti aur prem se sarobar ho. Radha ji ki kripa se aapke saare dukh door ho jayein. Radha Krishna ki murti aapke hriday mein sada bas jaye. Radha Ashtami par aapko divya urja aur shanti ka vardaan mile. Radha ji aapke parivar ko sada khush rakhein. Radha Krishna ke prem ki tarah aapka jeevan madhur bane. Radha Rani aapke jeevan mein bhakti ka deep prajwalit karein. Radha Ashtami par aapko Krishna bhakti ka anant anand mile. Radha Rani aapki manokamna poori karein. Radha Krishna ke jaisa pavitra prem aapke jeevan mein ho. Radha Rani aapko satya aur prem ke marg par chalne ki shakti dein. Radha Ashtami aapke jeevan mein naye rang aur nayi khushiyan laaye. Radha Krishna ka prem aapko sada margdarshan kare. Radha Rani ke charnon mein aapki bhakti sada bani rahe. Radha ji ki kripa se aapko sukh-shanti ka vardaan prapt ho. Radha Krishna ke bhajanon se aapka ghar hamesha gungunata rahe. Radha Ashtami par aapke jeevan mein prem aur samriddhi aaye. Radha Rani aapke dukh door karke khushiyan laaye. Radha Krishna ke darshan aapke jeevan ko pavitra bana dein. Radha Rani ki bhakti se aapke man mein shanti bane. Radha ji aapko sada ashirwadit karein. Radha Ashtami par aapko bhakti aur prem ka anant khazana mile. Radha Krishna ka naam lene se aapka jeevan safal ho. Radha Rani aapke ghar mein sada prem aur samriddhi barsaayein.

Radha Ashtami wishes for all

Here are 30 wishes suitable for WhatsApp messages, captions, or greetings:

Wishing you divine blessings of Radha Rani on this sacred day. May your life be filled with love, peace, and devotion. On Radha Ashtami, may you receive endless grace and happiness. May Radha Krishna’s eternal bond inspire your heart and soul. Sending you warm wishes of prosperity and peace this Radha Jayanti. May Radha Rani bless you with spiritual strength and positivity. Wishing you joy, devotion, and harmony on Radha Ashtami. May your family be blessed with happiness and togetherness. On this auspicious day, may your prayers be answered. Wishing you divine energy and endless blessings of Radha Krishna. May Radha Rani fill your heart with devotion and love. Sending you wishes of prosperity and spiritual growth. May Radha Ashtami bring abundance into your life. Wishing you peace, positivity, and endless devotion. May your relationships be filled with the purity of Radha Krishna’s love. Wishing you happiness, success, and spiritual enlightenment. On Radha Ashtami, may you be blessed with health and wealth. May Radha Rani guide you towards the path of truth and devotion. Wishing you divine blessings for a prosperous future. May this Radha Ashtami bring eternal love into your life. Wishing you a day full of prayers, joy, and blessings. May Radha Rani’s grace protect you always. Wishing you harmony, happiness, and positivity. May you experience the bliss of true devotion. On Radha Jayanti, may your heart be filled with divine joy. Wishing you spiritual light and everlasting love. May Radha Rani shower her blessings upon you. Wishing you and your family peace and happiness forever. May Radha Krishna’s eternal love inspire your journey. Wishing you devotion, prosperity, and divine energy always.

Radha Ashtami video status download

Radha Ashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in Braj and across India. Devotees love to share short WhatsApp and Instagram video statuses filled with bhajans, chants, and Radha Krishna images. Here, you can explore and download devotional clips to spread the blessings of Radha Rani with your friends and family.

Happy Radha Ashtami video status download

To greet loved ones on this auspicious day, many prefer short, festive Happy Radha Ashtami video statuses. These videos usually include animated wishes, images of Radha Krishna, and devotional music. Perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, and Facebook reels, they are an easy way to send positivity and bhakti vibes.

Shri Radha Rani Ashtami status video download

For devotees who want to keep their statuses purely devotional, Shri Radha Rani Ashtami special status videos are ideal. These include Barsana celebrations, Radha Krishna bhajans, and temple rituals. Sharing these clips helps spread divine energy and keeps the spirit of Radha Jayanti alive in every home.

On Radha Ashtami 2025, people observe fasts, chant Radha Krishna bhajans, and share heartfelt wishes. Whether celebrated in temples of Braj or quietly at home, the essence of Radha Ashtami lies in devotion, humility, and spreading love.

As you observe Radha Jayanti on 31st August 2025, may Radha Rani’s grace fill your life with peace, happiness, and unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna.