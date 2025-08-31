Radha Ashtami 2025 special video status for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Radha Ashtami 2025 celebrations go digital with beautiful Radha Krishna video statuses. Download, share, and spread devotion with your loved ones.

New Delhi:

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti, marks the divine birth of Goddess Radha, the beloved consort of Lord Krishna. In 2025, this auspicious festival falls on Sunday, 31st August, and devotees across India are celebrating with heartfelt prayers, fasting, and devotional offerings in honour of Radha Rani.

From puja rituals during Madhyahna Kala (11:05 am to 1:38 pm) to temple festivities in Braj, the day is steeped in bhakti. Homes and mandirs alike resonate with the sounds of kirtans, while devotees also share quotes, wishes, and status videos to spread the spirit of Radha Ashtami online.

Radha Ashtami status

Sharing devotional status updates is one of the most heartfelt ways to celebrate Radha Ashtami online. From Radha Krishna images to soulful bhajans, these statuses keep the festive spirit alive on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Radha Ashtami video download

Many devotees love to download special Radha Ashtami videos featuring bhajans, puja rituals, and temple festivities. These videos can be easily shared with loved ones to spread the blessings of Radha Rani.

Radha Ashtami status video

Celebrate Radha Jayanti with ready-to-share “Happy Radha Ashtami” video statuses. These devotional clips spread positivity and make it easier for devotees to convey festive wishes online.

The festival of Radha Ashtami 2025 is a reminder of Radha Rani’s eternal love, purity, and devotion. Observing fasts, chanting bhajans, or sharing Radha Krishna videos and wishes are all ways to connect with her divine energy on this sacred day.

As you celebrate Radha Jayanti on 31st August 2025, may the blessings of Shri Radha bring peace, prosperity, and devotion into your life, guiding you closer to Lord Krishna’s grace.