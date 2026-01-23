Pune Grand Tour 2026 route today: Stage 4 details, live streaming, road closures, and schedule Pune Grand Tour 2026 enters its decisive Stage 4 today. Here’s the full January 23 route, race schedule, live streaming details and road closures across Pune.

The city wakes up differently today. Not quieter exactly. Just interrupted. Barriers where there shouldn’t be any. Police vans were parked with purpose. Pune slips into a different rhythm as the Pune Grand Tour 2026 reaches its decisive stretch.

Friday is where it all tightens. Legs are heavy. Gaps are small. And the roads, familiar, chaotic, usually unforgiving, suddenly belong to the riders.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 route for January 23

January 23 brings Stage 4, the Pune Pride Loop, a stage designed to stay close to the city’s pulse. No long escapes into the countryside. No hiding.

The 95-kilometre circuit begins at Balewadi Sports Complex, pushing through Baner and Aundh, cutting into Shivajinagar, before looping past FC Road, Karve Road, and the heritage-heavy stretch near Shaniwar Wada. The finish is set close to Balgandharva Rangmandir on JM Road, right in the middle of daily Pune life.

It’s a technical course. Narrow sections. Constant turns. Riders barely get a straight line to settle. The crowd is close enough to hear breathing. This is the stage that punishes hesitation and rewards positioning.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 schedule and race timings

Friday marks the final day of competition in this five-stage event. Everything decided here stays decided.

Stage 4 is scheduled to flag off at approximately 12 noon. Race organisers expect the peloton and support convoy to remain active until around 4 pm, though finishing times may shift depending on average speeds and any neutralised segments. Traffic advisories kick in from late morning, well before the flag drops. Officials have cautioned that full normal traffic flow may only return by early evening, especially around central Pune.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 live streaming and telecast details

The race is being live-streamed on JioHotstar across India. Television coverage is available on Star Sports 3, with race highlights, commentary, and on-ground visuals from across the circuit. Additionally, fans can track tactics and follow the official live race tracker on the event’s website. It offers real-time rider positions, time gaps, and stage progress.

Pune Grand Tour road closures today: Routes to avoid in Pune

Between 12 pm and 4 pm, rolling road closures will affect several high-traffic areas. Stretches along Balewadi High Street, Baner Road, Wakad, Aundh, Shivajinagar, FC Road, JM Road, Karve Road, and Tilak Road are either fully closed or subject to heavy diversions. Parts of Camp and Ghorpadi are also impacted.

Parking is banned along the entire race corridor. Police have advised commuters to use peripheral routes, internal arterial roads, and the old Pune–Mumbai Highway wherever possible. Expect intermittent stoppages rather than continuous closures. Delays are unavoidable.

