Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune: History, darshan timings, significance and how to visit In the heart of Pune, the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple draws devotees year-round. Here is its history, daily darshan timings, rituals, and what makes it one of the city’s most revered shrines.

In the middle of Pune’s busy streets, tucked among shops and traffic, sits a temple that almost everyone in the city knows by heart. The Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is not sprawling or quiet, but it carries a steady pull. People come in for a few minutes. Some stay longer. Most leave lighter.

On ordinary days, it’s a simple visit. Shoes off. A short queue. A quick prayer. During Ganeshotsav, though, the mood changes completely. The idol is richly adorned. The crowds grow thick. And the entire area seems to breathe devotion.

Why the temple is known as Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati

The name comes from Dagadusheth Halwai, a respected sweetmaker and trader in Pune in the late 1800s. He and his wife, Lakshmibai, were devoted followers of Lord Ganesha.

After losing their only son during a plague outbreak, the couple turned deeply towards faith. They installed a Ganapati idol and began worshipping it daily. Over time, people began referring to the deity by Dagadusheth’s name. Slowly, the shrine became a shared place of prayer for the city.

History and origins of the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

The temple’s growth is closely tied to Pune’s social and cultural life. During the freedom movement, Lokmanya Tilak encouraged public Ganesh celebrations to unite people beyond caste and class. Dagadusheth Ganapati became a central figure in those celebrations.

What started as a personal act of devotion evolved into a public institution. Today, the temple is managed by the Shri Dagadusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganapati Trust, which also supports education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives.

Best time to visit the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

The temple is open all year. That said, Ganesh Chaturthi is when it sees its biggest crowds and grandest decorations.

If you prefer a quieter visit, early mornings on regular days are calmer. The months from October to February are also more comfortable weather-wise, making the experience easier and unhurried.

Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple: Darshan timings and daily schedule

The temple follows a structured daily routine, with darshan available for most of the day.

Darshan for devotees

05:30 am to 11:00 pm, with brief breaks for rituals

Daily rituals and aartis

06:00 am to 07:15 am: Abhishek and Shringar

07:30 am to 07:45 am: Suprabhatam Aarti

01:30 pm to 02:00 pm: Naivedyam Aarti

03:00 pm to 03:15 pm: Madhyana Aarti

08:00 pm to 09:00 pm: Mahamangal Aarti

10:30 pm to 10:45 pm: Shejarti

Darshan resumes between these rituals, including late evening hours till closing. There is no entry fee.

How to reach the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

By air: Pune International Airport is around 10 km away

By train: Pune Railway Station is roughly 3 km from the temple

By road: Centrally located and easy to reach by auto, cab, or local bus

A visit here doesn’t take long. But the feeling often stays, quietly, well after you step back onto the street.

