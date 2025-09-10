PCOS and teenage health: An expert shares a balanced diet plan Teenage girls with PCOS need simple, balanced meals to support hormonal health. Nutritionist Kanikka Malhotra shares a PCOS-friendly diet plan with breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner ideas using traditional Indian foods that are easy, tasty and hormone-friendly.

New Delhi:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is becoming increasingly common among teenage girls, often bringing with it irregular periods, weight fluctuations, skin issues and mood swings. While medication and medical advice are important, food plays a major role in supporting hormonal balance. A balanced diet not only helps manage symptoms but also gives teenagers the steady energy they need to handle school, sports and social life without feeling deprived.

We spoke to Kanikka Malhotra, Clinical Nutritionist and Consultant Dietitian, to understand how teenage girls with PCOS can eat smartly without making drastic changes. Her plan focuses on everyday Indian foods that are familiar, affordable and easy to prepare, while still delivering the nutrients that matter most.

Also read: 10 early signs of PCOS in teenagers every parent should know

PCOS care: what to have for breakfast

Breakfast, according to Kanikka, sets the tone for the day and should keep blood sugar steady. A warm bowl of ragi porridge topped with chopped nuts works beautifully because it provides calcium, fibre and slow-release energy. Another option she recommends is moong dal chilla with green chutney, which feels like comfort food but is light, protein-rich and hormone-friendly.

Snack options

For the mid-morning or school snack, the idea is to choose something crunchy and satisfying without reaching for processed chips or biscuits. Roasted chana or makhana tossed in a little chaat masala works well, giving both crunch and protein. Fresh fruit like guava or orange slices is equally effective, offering natural sweetness along with vitamin C and fibre.

PCOS-friendly option for lunch

Lunch after school should be filling yet simple. Kanikka suggests brown rice or millet rotis made with bajra or jowar, paired with dal and a vegetable sabzi such as bhindi or tinda. Khapli wheat chapati with a side of dal is another wholesome option that is light on digestion while keeping energy levels consistent.

Also read: Managing PCOS? These are the top 5 supplements Indian gynaecologist recommends

Evening cravings

Evening hunger is usually when teenagers crave fried snacks, but there are better alternatives. Bajra or jowar puffs mixed with spiced peanuts can make for a fun and crunchy treat. A bowl of mixed sprouts chaat with lemon and coriander is another choice, giving both protein and fibre in a way that feels more like a street snack than a “diet food.”

Dinner options for PCOS teens

Dinner, Kanikka explains, should be light but nourishing. Rotis made from khapli wheat or jowar flour, served with seasonal green vegetables or a chicken curry prepared with minimal oil, provide the right balance. Ending the meal with a bowl of curd or buttermilk further aids digestion and supports gut health.

The bottom line is that managing PCOS in the teenage years does not have to mean complicated diets or expensive foods with small but thoughtful choices, traditional grains, balanced portions of protein and plenty of fresh produce. Teenage girls can support their hormones naturally while enjoying meals that taste familiar and satisfying.

Also read: PCOS weight loss: Know how you can shed weight if you suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome