10 early signs of PCOS in teenagers every parent should know PCOS cases in teenagers are increasing. Watch for these 10 early signs—from irregular periods to acne, weight gain and mood swings—that every parent should know.

New Delhi:

Polycystic ovary syndrome, PCOS, is a common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age. There has been a significant rise in teenagers being diagnosed with PCOS, and that can be attributed to various reasons. It could be a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors, with insulin resistance and high androgen levels being major contributors.

There are several contributing factors to the condition, such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, stress, inflammation, and genetics, among others. Here are some of the early signs of PCOS in teenagers that parents should never ignore.

Early signs of PCOS in teenagers

Irregular Periods: If periods are consistently delayed, too frequent or absent after the first two years of menstruation, it may signal a hormonal imbalance linked to PCOS. Heavy or Painful Periods: Extremely heavy bleeding or severe cramps can indicate abnormal hormonal activity, which is common in PCOS. Excessive Acne: Persistent, severe acne that doesn’t improve with regular skincare could be due to high androgen (male hormone) levels in PCOS. Unusual Hair Growth: Facial hair on the upper lip, chin, chest, or stomach (hirsutism) is a red flag. This is often linked to elevated testosterone levels. Hair Thinning on the Scalp: While hair grows excessively in unwanted areas, PCOS can also cause scalp hair to thin, mimicking male-pattern baldness. Sudden Weight Gain: Unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen, is a common PCOS symptom. It may also make other signs worse. Dark Skin Patches: Dark, velvety patches around the neck, armpits or groin can be a sign of insulin resistance, which is a key factor in PCOS. Mood Swings and Anxiety: PCOS affects not just physical health but also mental well-being. Teens may experience irritability, anxiety, or even depression. Difficulty Losing Weight: Despite exercise or healthy eating, teens with PCOS often struggle to lose extra kilos due to insulin resistance. Sleep Issues: PCOS is sometimes linked with poor sleep, including sleep apnoea or frequent tiredness, which worsens the hormonal imbalance.

ALSO READ: 6 common habits that reduce testosterone levels in men over time