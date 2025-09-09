Managing PCOS? These are the top 5 supplements Indian gynaecologist recommends Discover the top 5 supplements Indian gynaecologists recommend for PCOS, including inositol, vitamin D, omega-3s, zinc, and magnesium. Expert insights from Dr. Shweta Mendiratta explain how these support hormonal balance, fertility, and metabolic health.

New Delhi:

Treating PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) isn't a matter of quick fixes; it's about establishing a solid foundation through lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise, nutrition, and stress reduction. But for some women, supplements provide that extra boost their body requires to rebalance.

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician (Associate Clinical Director & Head – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad), elaborates: "Lifestyle interventions continue to be the mainstay of PCOS management, but some supplements have a beneficial role to play in the restoration of hormonal balance, enhancing metabolic health, and addressing prevailing deficiencies in Indian women."

5 supplements Dr. Mendiratta frequently recommends for PCOS patients:

1. Inositol

Inositol, especially myo-inositol and D-chiro inositol, is commonly researched for PCOS. It improves insulin sensitivity, manages menstrual cycles, and maintains ovulation. For women with infertility caused by PCOS, inositol can be particularly helpful in enhancing reproductive outcomes.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is very prevalent among Indian women and has very strong associations with PCOS symptoms of irregular cycles, insulin resistance, and mood swings. Supplementing Vitamin D not only aids bone health but also hormonal balance and overall metabolic well-being.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3s, in fish oil or plant sources such as flaxseeds, decrease inflammation and enhance cholesterol profiles. They can also decrease levels of excess androgens, alleviating symptoms such as acne and excess hair growth. More significantly, they enhance heart health and weight control, which are among the foremost concerns for women with PCOS.

4. Zinc

Zinc is an essential trace mineral with significant PCOS benefits. Zinc assists in regulating insulin, helps maintain fertility, and lowers symptoms such as hair loss, acne, and hirsutism (excess hair growth). Supplementation of zinc may also contribute to the metabolic improvement in women with PCOS.

5. Magnesium

Magnesium is a common but essential nutrient. Magnesium controls blood sugar, lowers stress hormones, and helps with quality sleep. In PCOS patients with insulin resistance, magnesium can enhance sensitivity and restore total hormonal balance.

Dr Mendiratta's final note: "Supplements should never be used in place of lifestyle changes, but when used judiciously under physician supervision, they can measurably enhance PCOS management and quality of life."