PCOS weight loss: Know how you can shed weight if you suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome

PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal condition in women that happens during reproductive years. Small sacs of fluid called cysts develop along the outer edge of the ovary in people with PCOS. These cysts have immature eggs called follicles which fail to release eggs regularly. This eventually leads to reproductive problems.

While the exact cause of PCOS is unknown, the condition can lead to long-term complications such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. People with PCOS tend to gain weight. However, if you lose weight, it can help to improve insulin resistance, hormone levels, fertility and menstrual cycle. Here are some tips that can help in weight loss if you're trying to lose weight with PCOS.



Fibre intake

Fibre helps in weight loss as it helps to keep you full for longer after a meal. The dietary fibre takes longer to be digested by the body which makes you less hungry, thereby, reducing your calorie intake and helping in weight loss.

Protein intake

Protein helps to increase your feeling of fullness and stabilise blood sugar levels. It also helps in weight loss by reducing your cravings which helps to burn more calories and regulate the hunger hormones.

Fermented foods

Increase your intake of fermented foods as it helps to boost metabolism and weight loss. Eating foods high in probiotics such as yoghurt, kefir and sauerkraut can be beneficial for your gut health which can eventually help in weight loss.

Healthy Fats

Including healthy fats in your diet can also be beneficial for weight loss. Add foods that are high in healthy fats such as seeds, nuts, fish, olive oil and avocado among others.

Diet

Make sure you follow a diet that has a low glycemic index. This is because the food is digested gradually in the body and you won't see a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. It can also help in better insulin management and reduce your insulin resistance.

Exercise

Working out regularly not only helps in weight loss but also helps to improve insulin sensitivity. You should perform at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week for best results.

