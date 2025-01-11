Do you experience sudden increase in blood pressure? Here's what you can eat to manage your BP

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's what you can eat to manage high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a condition wherein the force of the blood pushing against the artery wall is too high. This causes your heart to work harder to pump blood. Also known as hypertension, if the condition is untreated, it can lead to heart attack, stroke and other health conditions.

There are several factors that can cause high BP. Bad lifestyle, unhealthy diet plan and chronic stress among other factors can contribute to high blood pressure. Therefore, you need to take necessary steps that help to reduce your blood pressure. One of the ways to manage your BP is by keeping a check on your diet. Here are some foods you can eat to reduce your BP.

Dates

Experts recommend that you eat dates because they can be beneficial for your overall health. You can also eat dates if you suffer from high blood pressure.

Carrots

People with high blood pressure should make carrots a part of their daily diet. Carrots have compounds that can be effective in managing high blood pressure. Also, carrots are beneficial for your overall health.

Cinnamon

This is not just a spice that enhances the taste of your food, however, that is not true. Cinnamon has several other health benefits and it can also be beneficial in controlling your high blood pressure.

Raisins

Eating raisins can turn out to be beneficial for your health. If you're someone with high BP, you can eat raisins as they are rich in potassium which helps to manage your BP.

Bananas

This fruit is rich in potassium which helps to lower your blood pressure levels. However, if you're someone with kidney disease, it is important that you consult your doctor before adding bananas to your diet.

If you want to get better results, it is best that you consume these foods in the right quantity and in the right way.

