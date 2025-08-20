Paryushan 2025: Best wishes in English, Hindi and Gujarati with images Paryushan Day 1 2025 marks the beginning of devotion and forgiveness. Share these warm wishes in English, Hindi, and Gujarati with greeting images.

New Delhi:

One of the most important occasions in the Jain calendar is Paryushan. It is a day when fasting, prayers, forgiveness, and reflection are observed. It is something to pause for, to purify the mind, and to let go of negative thoughts such as anger, ego, and grudges. Sending warm wishes to friends and family is indeed one of the ways to spread positivity during this holy time.

Devotees believe that asking for forgiveness, Michhami Dukkadam, cleanses the soul and strengthens relationships. People across India exchange greetings in Hindi, Gujarati, and English, as well as through images and messages on social media.

In 2025, as families gather to observe Paryushan 2025 dates, take this opportunity to send heartfelt greetings. Whether in Hindi, Gujarati, or English, the words of forgiveness and love remain universal. Below are collections of wishes you can use to connect with your loved ones.

Paryushan wishes in Hindi

Paryushan parv ki hardik shubhkamnayein, yeh pavitra parv aapke jeevan mein shanti aur samriddhi laaye. Is pavitra avsar par hum sabhi Michhami Dukkadam kehte hain, agar kabhi dil dukhaya ho to kshama karein. Paryushan parv par Bhagwan Mahavir ka aashirwad aapke jeevan ko prakashit kare. Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Paryushan ki dheron shubhkamnayein. Ksama parv ki bhavna har hriday mein jage aur sachchi maitri bane. Paryushan parv aapke jeevan se andhkaar door kare. Is din ka sandesh hai – ksama, maitri aur aatmashuddhi. Paryushan parv par aatm-chintan aur sadhana se jeevan sukhmay ho. Pavitra Paryushan parv ki hardik badhai aur shubhkamnayein. Michhami Dukkadam – agar kabhi aapko dukh pahuncha ho to kshama prarthi hoon.

Paryushan wishes in Gujarati

Paryushan parv ni hardik shubhkamnao. Aa pavitra divaso tamara jeevan ma shanti lave. Michhami Dukkadam – jo kyarek dil dukhavyu hoy to kshama karjo. Paryushan parve Bhagwan Mahavir na aashirvad thi tamaru jeevan prakashit thae. Aatmashuddhi ane ksama parv ni shubhechchhao. Paryushan divaso tamne sacho marg darshave. Michhami Dukkadam sathe Paryushan ni shubhkamnao. Paryushan parve sauhard ane mitrata vadhe. Aa parv jeevan ma aanand ane shanti laye. Bhagwan Mahavir no sandesh – ahimsa ane ksama – apanne margdarshit kare. Paryushan 2025 ni hardik shubhechchhao.

Paryushan wishes in English

Wishing you peace, harmony, and happiness on this sacred Paryushan 2025. May the spirit of forgiveness bring light and love into your life. Michhami Dukkadam. On this holy occasion of Paryushan, may your heart be filled with purity and kindness. Warm greetings to you and your family on Paryushan Parva. Let us embrace forgiveness and compassion this Paryushan. Happy Paryushan! May Lord Mahavira’s blessings guide your path. Paryushan is a time for reflection and peace – wishing you serenity always. Celebrate the spirit of non-violence and truth this Paryushan. Sending heartfelt wishes of forgiveness and friendship on Paryushan 2025. Happy Paryushan Parva – may your life be filled with wisdom and positivity.

Paryushan wishes images

Visual greetings are also popular during this season. People share Paryushan wishes images with Lord Mahavira’s teachings, symbols of Tulsi or Swastika, and the phrase Michhami Dukkadam.

(Image Source : PEXELS)A divine idol of Lord Mahavir adorned with flowers on Paryushan Day 1 2025

Paryushan 2025 is a reminder to pause, reflect, and forgive. Whether you say Michhami Dukkadam in Hindi, Gujarati, or English, the essence is the same.