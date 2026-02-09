Noida Flower Festival 2026: Check schedule, location, entry and highlights The Noida Flower Festival 2026 is a popular floral extravaganza showcasing vibrant gardens, creative landscaping exhibits and fun family activities. Scheduled over multiple days in late winter or early spring, this annual event gives visitors a chance to admire flower displays and buy plants.

New Delhi:

The annual Noida Flower Festival 2026 is back, and this year it promises to be one of the most colourful and engaging editions yet. Organised by the Noida Authority, this four-day floral celebration is free for all and turns Shivalik Park into a vibrant spring retreat filled with blooms, art installations, workshops and more.

Festival Dates and Timings

The Noida Flower Festival 2026 will be held between February 19th and February 22nd, 2026, so visitors to Noida will be able to take their time enjoying the various colours and scents of flowers during this time frame. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. every day, and there is no charge to attend this festival, which makes it great place to take your family; you can go as a gardener, or just see the show without worrying about paying admission to the event.

Venue Details

The festival is hosted at Shivalik Park in Sector 33A, Noida, right next to Noida Haat, a lively area known for culture, cuisine and community events. The park is easily reachable by metro, cab or road transport, with Noida City Centre station being the nearest metro stop and a short ride away.

What Makes It Special?

While at first glance it may seem like a simple flower show, the Noida Flower Festival is much more than that. It brings together creative floral artists, gardening experts, institutions and residents to celebrate nature, community and sustainability. You can expect a mix of traditional gardening aesthetics alongside modern eco-friendly themes.

Highlights You Can’t Miss

Floral Exhibits and Theme Gardens: Beautifully designed displays of both seasonal and exotic flower arrangements.

DIY Gardening Zone: An area where there are both adult and children’s gardening projects to do.

Workshops & Demonstrations: See how to take care of bonsai trees, learn how to compost, and learn how to plant sustainably.

Herbal and Medicinal Sections: Get up close to Ayurveda and wellness plants.

Photography Spots: There are numerous flowers and holes to take pictures of, in addition to flowers, many of which will have an artistic feel.

Organic Market & Refreshments: Customers can buy plants, seeds, and gardening supplies. While you are there, you can also get light refreshments.

Tips for Visiting