Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: 20 inspirational quotes and images On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, remember the revolutionary leader through 20 inspirational quotes that continue to inspire courage, discipline and patriotism among Indians.

Every year on January 23, people celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was one of the most prominent leaders of India’s Independence Movement. From his rebellious attitude to his great leadership skills and passion for his country, Netaji has inspired millions to fight for their rights and uphold their values in the face of adversity.

Today, we remember the quotes and thoughts that have inspired a generation of Indians to fight for their freedom. His message still resonates with India’s youth today, encouraging them to serve their motherland with commitment, discipline and determination. Below you will find some of the most motivational quotes from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: Inspirational quotes

“Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga.” “Freedom is not given, it is taken.” “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom.” “It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom.” “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will live forever.” “The secret of political bargaining is to look stronger than what you really are.” “No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.” “Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle.” “A true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” “India is calling. Blood is calling to blood.” “Faith is the source of strength.” “Remember, the greatest crime is to compromise with injustice.” “Freedom brings responsibility.” “Dilli Chalo was not just a slogan; it was a mission.” “One’s own nation should come before anything else.” “The nation’s future depends on its youth.” “Patriotism is not just love for the land, but service to the people.” “Be brave, fearless, and dedicated to the motherland.” “History remembers those who dared to dream big.” “Jai Hind!”

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose images

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Netaji Jayanti 2026

Jai Hind!