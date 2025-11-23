NCC Day 2025: WhatsApp video status and short lines to post today NCC Day 2025 is being celebrated today, and many cadets are sharing WhatsApp video statuses to mark the 78th Raising Day. Here are the best clips and short status lines you can use.

NCC Day 2025 is being celebrated today, 23 November, and cadets across the country are sharing videos and short status lines to mark the 78th Raising Day of the National Cadet Corps. WhatsApp status has become one of the quickest ways for students, alumni and NCC supporters to send greetings, show pride and celebrate the uniform.

With parades, events and NCC activities happening through the day, many people also look for ready video statuses, which are short, patriotic clips of salutes, marches, tricolour graphics and NCC-themed edits. Here are easy NCC Day video status options you can share, along with short text lines if you want to add a caption on WhatsApp.

NCC Day 2025 WhatsApp Status Videos

Here are a few NCC Day video status options you can use.

Short NCC Day Status Lines for WhatsApp

One-line captions to add with your video status:

Happy NCC Day 2025. Proud to be a cadet. Saluting the NCC spirit today. 78 years of discipline and service. NCC — unity and confidence. Once a cadet, always a cadet. Salute to every NCC unit across India. NCC Day 2025 vibes. Marching ahead with pride. Jai Hind, cadets! NCC made me stronger. Celebrating the uniform today. Respect to the cadet spirit. NCC Day — pride in every step. For the love of NCC. Cadet mode on. NCC — the discipline that stays. Proud to celebrate NCC Day today. Raise the salute, raise the pride. Happy NCC Day, India.

NCC Day always brings a sense of pride for anyone who has trained under the organisation. These WhatsApp video statuses and short lines make it easier to join the celebration and share the spirit of discipline, service and unity with your circle.

Happy NCC Day 2025 and Jai Hind.