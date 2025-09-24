Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Devi images and wishes in Hindi, English, Kannada, and Marathi Celebrate Navratri 2025 Day 4 with Maa Kushmanda Devi images in HD and heartfelt wishes in Hindi, English, Kannada and Marathi to spread joy and devotion.

New Delhi:

On the fourth day of Navratri 2025 (September 25), devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the goddess of energy and creation. Known as Ashtabhuja Devi, she is believed to bless her devotees with health, strength, and prosperity.

People celebrate this day with yellow colour, bhog offerings, wishes, and devotional images of Maa. To make your Navratri more special, here are beautiful Navratri 4th Day wishes in Hindi, English, Kannada, and Marathi, along with stunning Maa Kushmanda Devi images in HD for download.

Navratri 4th Day wishes in English

May Maa Kushmanda bless your life with energy and positivity. On Navratri Day 4, wishing you health, wealth, and happiness. Maa Kushmanda’s divine smile brings endless joy to your family. May the light of Maa’s blessings guide you always. Happy Navratri Day 4! Celebrate with devotion and love. Wishing you strength and courage on this auspicious day. Maa’s blessings remove all negativity from your path. Let this Navratri bring new beginnings in your life. May your home be filled with joy and devotion. On this day, may Maa Kushmanda grant you prosperity and peace.

Navratri 4th Day wishes in Hindi

Maa Kushmanda aapki zindagi ko sukh aur samriddhi se bhar dein. Chouthi navratri par Maa ki kripa sada bani rahe. Maa Kushmanda ke aashirwad se aapki har manokamna poori ho. Navratri ke chauthe din ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Maa ki divya kripa se ghar me khushhali aaye. Maa ke charanon me apna jeevan arpit karein. Maa ke naam ka deepak hamesha roshan rahe. Navratri Day 4 mangalmay ho! Maa ke sang jeevan me roshni chhaye. Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Maa ka aashirwad mile.

Navratri 4th Day wishes in Kannada

Navaratri dina 4 alli Maa Kushmanda nimma jeevanadalli santosha tarali. Amma krupa sada nimminda irali. Kushmanda Devi nimage aarogya matthu balavannu kodali. Navaratri 4ne dina shubhashayagalu! Amma varadakshina nimma kutumbakke santosha tarali.

Navratri 4th Day wishes in Marathi

Maa Kushmanda cha ashirwad tumchya ayushyala shakti ani samruddhi deu de. Chouthya navratri dinachya hardik shubhechha. Devi Kushmanda cha divya tej tumchyavar kalyan karu de. Navratri cha choutha divas tumchya kutumbasathi anandmay tharo. Maa Kushmanda tumhala aarogya, sampatti ani shanti devo.

Navratri 4th day Devi images

Download and share beautiful Navratri 4th Day Devi images to celebrate the divine presence of Maa Kushmanda. These pictures bring festive positivity to your home and digital feeds.

Kushmanda Devi images download

Devotees search for Kushmanda Devi images download to use as wallpapers, WhatsApp DP, or social media posts.

Navratri’s 4th day is all about devotion, yellow colour, and Maa Kushmanda’s blessings. Share these heartfelt wishes in Hindi, English, Kannada, and Marathi with your loved ones, and download beautiful Maa Kushmanda Devi images in HD to spread festive joy.