Navratri 2025 Day 4: The bhog and colour that please Maa Kushmanda the most On Navratri 2025 4th day, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda with yellow colour, bhog and mantra. Her blessings bring health, energy, and prosperity into life.

New Delhi:

The fourth day of Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the radiant goddess whose divine smile is said to have created the universe. Devotees worship her to seek the blessings of energy, health, and prosperity.

This year, Navratri Day 4 falls on September 25, 2025 (Thursday). The day is marked by the vibrant colour yellow, symbolising joy and optimism. Special bhog like malpua, kheer, and white pumpkin prasadam are offered to Maa to invite strength, vitality, and long life.

Let’s explore in detail the significance, rituals, bhog, prasadam, mantra, stuti, and everything you need to know for the 4th Navratri 2025.

Maa Kushmanda – The 4th Day Goddess of Navratri

Maa Kushmanda is worshipped as the goddess of creation and energy. Residing in the core of the Sun, she radiates infinite light and power. Her very name means 'the one who created the universe with a gentle smile'.

She is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi, depicted with eight hands holding a kamandal, bow, arrow, lotus, amrit kalash, japa mala, gada, and chakra. Riding a fierce lioness, she symbolises courage and strength, while her radiant form is as luminous as the Sun itself.

Navratri 4th Day Bhog & Prasadam

On the 4th day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is offered Malpua, curd, or kheer as bhog. Many also offer white pumpkin (Kushmanda), which is considered her favourite. Devotees then distribute this bhog as prasadam among family and friends.

Navratri 4th day bhog: Malpua or kheer

Malpua or kheer Navratri 4th day prasadam: White pumpkin-based dishes

White pumpkin-based dishes Prasadam for 4th day of Navratri: Sweets made of milk, curd, and fruits

It is believed that offering bhog to Maa Kushmanda brings good health, longevity, and strength.

Navratri 4th Day Colour 2025 – Yellow

The 4th day Navratri colour is Yellow. Devotees wear yellow outfits, offer yellow flowers, and decorate puja thalis with yellow cloth. Yellow represents happiness, energy, and success, and it pleases Maa Kushmanda.

Maa Kushmanda Mantra for Navratri Day 4

Chanting the following mantra on Navratri 4th day removes negativity and fills life with energy:

“Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥”

Maa Kushmanda Stuti

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥”

Maa Kushmanda Stotram

“Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim।

Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥”

This stotram praises Maa Kushmanda as the destroyer of poverty and misfortune.

Importance of Worshipping Maa Kushmanda on Navratri 4th Day

Removes obstacles and negative energies.

Enhances vitality, health, and strength.

Protects devotees from hardships and illnesses.

Brings prosperity, wisdom, and long life.

The 4th day of Navratri 2025 (September 25, Thursday) is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the goddess of energy and creation. Worshipping her with yellow colour, bhog of malpua/kheer, white pumpkin prasadam, and chanting her mantras ensures health, wealth, and positivity.

This day holds immense importance as Maa Kushmanda is believed to bless devotees with strength and energy to overcome life’s challenges.