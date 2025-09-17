Narendra Modi birthday [2025]: Best wishes, quotes, images and status for PM Modi Today, 17 September, marks the birthday of PM Narendra Modi. Share heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, photos and status to celebrate this special day.

New Delhi:

Today, September 17, marks the birthday of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Born in 1950, PM Modi has emerged as one of the most influential leaders globally, admired for his vision, leadership, and dedication to the nation.

On his special day, people across India and around the world share warm wishes, heartfelt messages, and inspiring quotes to celebrate his journey. Here’s a collection of birthday wishes, photos, images, quotes, and video status to share and honour PM Modi.

Narendra Modi birthday wishes

Wishing our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday! Many happy returns of the day to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing Narendra Modi ji good health, happiness and a long life. Happy Birthday to the dynamic leader, PM Narendra Modi. May you keep inspiring us with your vision. Happy Birthday, Modi ji. Warmest birthday greetings to our honourable Prime Minister. Happy Birthday, Modi ji! May your day be filled with joy. Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji success in all his future endeavours. May God bless PM Modi ji with strength and wisdom. Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday to our beloved PM Narendra Modi ji. May your journey inspire generations to come. Happy Birthday, sir. Birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji—may you shine forever. Wishing you peace, health and happiness on your special day. Happy Birthday, Modi ji! May your vision keep leading India forward. Best wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Wishing PM Modi ji a blessed and fulfilling year ahead. May your birthday bring joy and blessings, Narendra Modi ji.

Happy birthday Narendra Modi ji

Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi ji! You are an inspiration to all. Wishing PM Modi ji a special day filled with love and respect. Happy Birthday to the leader of New India, Modi ji. May your birthday be as bright as your vision for India. Happy Birthday to the people’s leader, Narendra Modi ji. Narendra Modi ji, may you continue to lead India with strength. Happy Birthday to our beloved PM and nation’s pride. Wishing you long life and success. Happy Birthday, sir. May your path be full of light and progress. Happy Birthday! Wishing you strength and courage always. Happy Birthday, PM. Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi ji! May you always shine. With respect and admiration, Happy Birthday Modi ji. Happy Birthday to the man who leads India with heart. Wishing PM Modi ji endless blessings on his birthday. May your birthday bring happiness to you and the nation. Happy Birthday to our beloved Prime Minister, Modi ji. Narendra Modi ji, may your year ahead be full of success. Happy Birthday, sir! Wishing you peace, prosperity and happiness.

Narendra Modi birthday wishes in Hindi

Janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaye Narendra Modi ji ko. Bhagwan aapko lambi umar aur swasthya de, Happy Birthday Modi ji. Modi ji ko janmadin par shat shat pranam. Janmadin mubarak ho Modi ji, desh ke gaurav ko. Narendra Modi ji, aapko janmadin ki shubhkamnaayein. Aap hamesha swasth aur safal rahein, Happy Birthday. Modi ji, janmadin ke is pavitra din par bahut badhai. Narendra Modi ji ko janmadin par shubh ashirwad. Modi ji, aapki lambi umar ho, Happy Birthday. Janmadin par Modi ji ko hriday se badhaiyan. Desh ke neta Modi ji ko Happy Birthday. Modi ji, aap hamesha yuvaon ko prerna dete rahein. Narendra Modi ji ko janmadin par mangalmay shubhkamnayein. Modi ji, aap hamesha Bharat ka naam roshan karte rahein. Narendra Modi ji, janmadin mubarak ho. Modi ji ke janmadin par dheron shubhkamnayein. Narendra Modi ji ko janmadin par ashirwad aur pyar. Modi ji, aapka jeevan hamesha safal ho. Narendra Modi ji ko Happy Birthday, Bharat ke neta ko. Modi ji ko janmadin ki hardik badhaiyan.

Narendra Modi birthday wishes in Kannada

Narendra Modi avarige huttuhabba shubhashayagalu. Modi ji ge huttuhabba dina sukhavagi irali. Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji, namma deshada gaurava. Modi ji avarige aarogya mattu deerghaayu kooda barali. Narendra Modi ji ge huttuhabba dina shubhashayagalu. Deshada neta Modi ji ge huttuhabba habbada shubha. Modi ji avara jeevana yatra yashasvi aagali. Narendra Modi ji ge preeti mattu gaurava. Modi ji ge huttuhabba habba santosha kooda barali. Narendra Modi ji ge hrudayapoorvaka shubhashayagalu. Happy Birthday Modi ji, namma prerna daayaka neta. Modi ji avarige ellaru yashasvi aagali. Narendra Modi ji ge deshada hrudayadinda shubhashayagalu. Modi ji ge huttuhabba dina yashasvi mattu santosha. Modi ji ge janmadina dina preeti mattu ashirvada. Narendra Modi ji avara netritva hamesha balavagi irali. Happy Birthday Modi ji, namma Bharatada gaurava. Modi ji ge huttuhabba dina yashasvi aagali. Narendra Modi ji ge santosha mattu aarogya barali. Modi ji ge huttuhabba habba hrudayapoorvaka badhai.

Narendra Modi birthday wishes in Marathi

Narendra Modi ji na janmadivasachya hardik shubhechha. Modi ji na lambi aayu ani aarogya mile. Modi ji, janmadivasachya anek anek shubhechha. Narendra Modi ji na janmadivas par manapasun abhinandan. Modi ji na janmadivasachya divshi mangalmay shubhechha. Modi ji, tumcha janmadivas anandane bharun jao. Narendra Modi ji na bharpur yash mile. Modi ji na janmadivasachya shubhechha ani ashirvad. Modi ji, tumcha janmadivas sobat deshacha gaurav. Narendra Modi ji na janmadivas par shubhechha. Modi ji na aarogya ani yashasvi jeevan. Narendra Modi ji na hrudayapoorvak shubhechha. Modi ji na janmadivasachya shubhechha. Narendra Modi ji na janmadivasacha anand. Modi ji na satat yashasvi jeevan hovo. Narendra Modi ji na janmadivas par anek badhai. Modi ji, tumcha jeevan hamesha anandmay hovo. Narendra Modi ji na janmadivas par satat yash. Modi ji na janmadivasachya mangalmay shubhechha. Narendra Modi ji na janmadivas par hrudayapoorvak abhinandan.

Narendra Modi birthday images

These Narendra Modi birthday images are perfect for wishes, greetings and WhatsApp sharing.

Narendra Modi birthday status

Here are wonderful video status you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

Narendra Modi birthday quotes

“Happy Birthday to a leader who inspires millions with his journey.” “Narendra Modi ji proves that humble beginnings can lead to greatness.” “Happy Birthday to PM Modi ji, a leader with courage and vision.” “Narendra Modi ji’s life is an example of hard work and determination.” “Narendra Modi ji continues to be an icon of leadership.” “Modi ji’s story is proof that nothing is impossible.” “Narendra Modi ji represents the true spirit of India.” “A leader’s birthday is a celebration of his people too.” “Happy Birthday to Modi ji, the face of modern India.” “Narendra Modi ji’s life is full of inspiration for youth.” “Happy Birthday to the visionary leader of New India.” “Happy Birthday to a leader who wins hearts with simplicity.” “Narendra Modi ji is a living example of selfless service.” “Narendra Modi ji’s journey is the pride of the nation.”

As India celebrates the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, 17 September, people across the nation and abroad are sending their heartfelt wishes and greetings. From inspiring quotes to warm messages in Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi, citizens are uniting to honour his leadership and vision for New India.

On this special day, sharing images and video status dedicated to PM Modi is a way to join in the celebration and extend gratitude to a leader who continues to inspire millions.