PM Modi's birthday special: A leader who dominates social media like no other | Check his followers

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17). The day is being marked with enthusiasm across the nation, with BJP workers preparing to celebrate it in grand style. The party has dedicated this occasion to Seva Diwas and is organising several public welfare activities such as tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, and cleanliness campaigns across the country.

While PM Modi is known for countless achievements in his political journey, one of his unique distinctions is his massive popularity in the digital world. With millions of followers across platforms, he has carved out a global identity as a social media star. His pictures with world leaders during international visits are a testimony to his global appeal and recognition.

PM Modi's followers on social media

PM Modi is one of the most active world leaders on social media. On Facebook, he has an impressive 51 million followers. His X (formerly Twitter) handle is followed by 109 million people, while Instagram counts a massive 97.2 million followers. YouTube is no exception either, with his channel boasting 29 million subscribers. This clearly shows his digital presence is as impactful as his real-world influence which makes him the true "Big Boss" of social media.

How PM Modi connects with the Youth?

One of PM Modi's greatest strengths is his eagerness to embrace new ideas and technology. He consistently prioritises using technology for the benefit of society and improving governance. This adaptability and forward-thinking approach have made him immensely popular among the youth. From a child in primary school to a college student pursuing graduation, PM Modi enjoys admiration across all age groups. His ability to inspire, adapt, and innovate has cemented his position not only as a national leader but also as a favourite figure in the digital age.

'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark PM Modi's birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader. The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2. PM Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on women and children health and nutrition. He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with focus on tribal population, and address people as well.

