Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 visarjan LIVE: Darshan, route, and YouTube details Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 visarjan will be held on 7 September. Here’s how to watch live darshan, visarjan route details and YouTube streaming updates.

New Delhi:

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most famous and revered Ganesh idols in Mumbai, will see its grand visarjan (immersion) in 2025 on September 7, 2025. As always, this marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The visarjan processions are an essential part of the festivities, symbolising Lord Ganesha's return to his heavenly abode after blessing his devotees.

How to Watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live on YouTube

For those who cannot make it to Mumbai for the grand visarjan or the iconic darshan, there’s good news. To watch Lalbaugcha Raja live on YouTube, you can follow the official channels that cover the event, typically set up by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja Live Darshan Today: Timings and Updates

According to the official website, the online darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja was made available for devotees from Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 5:00 AM, until Sunday, September 7, 2025 (Anant Chaturdashi – Visarjan/Immersion Day).

The official website has also mentioned: "For the preparation of Lalbaugcha Raja’s immersion procession, the queue for 'Charansparsh Darshan' (touching the feet) will be closed on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 11:59 pm, and the queue for 'Mukh Darshan' (idol viewing) will be closed from Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11:59 pm."

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Route and Procession Details

Deeply rooted in tradition, the Raja's journey passes by some of Mumbai's most important sites. The first stop is Lalbaug Market and Chinchpokli Station, where worshippers congregate to pray beneath the Lalbaug flyover. The idol then continues towards Byculla Station, where throngs of people clog Delisle Road and beyond, occupying every available space.

Members of the mosque committee pay their homage, a custom that has been followed for decades, at Hindustan Masjid in Byculla, resulting in a moment of communal unity. In a special homage to the Raja, the Byculla Fire Brigade also plays sirens on fire trucks.

One of the procession's liveliest destinations is Nagpada Junction, also called Khada Parsi or S. Mohani Chowk, where the crowd's enthusiasm soars as worshippers sing louder.

After that, the route passes through Do Taaki and Gol Deool, which are well-known for their longstanding association with the event. By the time the procession reaches Opera House Bridge near CP Tank and Prarthana Samaj, cultural enthusiasm peaks, with balconies overflowing and streets crowded. Girgaon Chowpatty is the last stop, where the idol will be submerged in the Arabian Sea early on Sunday morning while "Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" is chanted.

Mumbai cha Raja 2025: Why this Ganpati pandal is so special

The legacy of Lalbaugcha Raja goes beyond its visual grandeur. The idol has been a part of the community for over 80 years, and its history is deeply intertwined with the city of Mumbai. The immense faith that devotees place in this idol is reflected in the long queues of people waiting for hours just to glimpse the Lord. This year, it was the 92nd celebration of Lalbaugcha Raja.