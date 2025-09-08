Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan took 12 hours longer: Know why the delay Lalbaugcha Raja’s visarjan was delayed by over 12 hours this year, with the idol finally immersed at 9 PM instead of the usual 9 AM. The delay was caused by high tide and a technical snag that made it difficult to transfer the 18-foot idol onto a raft.

The visarjan (immersion) of Mumbai’s most revered Ganpati idol Lalbaugcha Raja was delayed by over 12 hours on Sunday. The idol immersion takes place at the Arabian Sea every year. Typically, the idol’s procession concludes around 9 AM on the day following Anant Chaturdashi, but this year, the beloved deity made its final journey to the sea at 9 PM, a full 12 hours later than tradition dictates. So, what caused this significant delay?

High tide and technical snag cause the delay

The delay in the visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja can be attributed to a combination of two unexpected factors: a high tide and a technical malfunction. According to Sudhir Salavi, the honorary secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the usual proceedings could not take place as planned due to a technical snag in the idol immersion process. "By the time our procession reached the Chowpatty, the high tide had already set in," Salavi said.

The procession carrying the towering 18-foot-tall idol began its journey from Lalbaug at noon on Saturday, making its way through Mumbai's bustling streets towards Girgaon Chowpatty. After a long night of celebrations, the idol reached the beach around 8 AM on Sunday morning. However, the high tide had already begun to affect the area, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a 4.42-metre tide at 11:40 AM that morning.

Typically, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol is transferred onto a mechanized raft to carry it out into the sea. However, this year, the Mandal opted for an electrically operated raft. However, even then, the immersion could not proceed immediately, as the waves continued to pose a significant threat. Volunteers had to ensure the idol’s safety and balance before they could move forward.

At around 8 PM, as the high tide subsided slightly and the waters became marginally calmer. But the waves continued to be a major challenge. Finally, at around 9 PM, the idol was immersed in the Arabian Sea to the chant of ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa!’ (Come soon next year!).