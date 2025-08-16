Happy Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, quotes, photos, and status to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth This Janmashtami 2025, spread love and devotion with heart-touching wishes, quotes, images, and status to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with family and friends.

New Delhi:

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is being celebrated with devotion and joy across India today (16 August 2025). The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees observe fasts, decorate homes with jhulas and matkis, sing bhajans, and share love through wishes, images, quotes, and WhatsApp status.

To make your celebration more special, we’ve compiled the best Janmashtami 2025 wishes, images, photos, quotes, and status you can share with family and friends.

Janmashtami wishes to share with family and friends

Start the day with heartfelt wishes to spread blessings of Lord Krishna.

Wishing you a joyful Krishna Janmashtami 2025 filled with love, peace, and devotion. May Lord Krishna bless your home with happiness, health, and prosperity this Janmashtami. On this divine night, let’s celebrate the birth of Kanha with joy in our hearts. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025! May Murli Manohar always guide your path. Let the flute of Krishna play the music of love and peace in your life. Kanha ke janmotsav par aapke ghar me sukh aur samriddhi aaye. (Hindi) Krishna tumcha jeevan prem ani samruddhine bharun takot. (Marathi) Kaanha nimma maneyalli preeti mattu santoshavannu tarali. (Kannada) Kanudo tamara parivaar ne saday sukh-shanti aape. (Gujarati) Murli wale Krishna ke saath aapke jeevan me sada sukh rahe. (Hindi) May your soul be filled with devotion and love for Krishna this Janmashtami. Celebrate Krishna’s birth with joy, sweets, and divine blessings. Har ghar mein Krishna ki murti roshan ho, Happy Janmashtami! Let’s welcome Bal Gopal with love and decorate our lives with devotion. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025! May your life be full of bhakti. Kanha ke janmotsav par man me umang aur prem jagaye. May the divine leelas of Krishna inspire your life. Let’s fill this day with bhajans, prasad, and Krishna’s blessings. Happy Janmashtami! Wishing you endless devotion and peace. May your home be filled with the fragrance of devotion this Janmashtami.

For wishes in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Gujarati, read more here: Krishna Janmashtami 2025 wishes.

Janmashtami images for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook

Celebrate the festival online with devotional Krishna Janmashtami images and wallpapers.

See more adorable Bal Krishna images here: Baby Krishna images for Janmashtami 2025.

Janmashtami status for WhatsApp

You can share devotional WhatsApp status videos of Krishna Janmashtami 2025.

Sample text captions to use with videos:

“Kanha’s flute fills my heart with peace.”

“Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025. Blessings of Bal Gopal always.”

“This night is divine, let’s celebrate Krishna’s birth with joy.”

“Murli Manohar ka janmotsav, prem aur bhakti ke sang.”

“Radhe Radhe! Jai Shri Krishna.”

Explore the full collection of Krishna Janmashtami 2025 status videos here: Janmashtami WhatsApp status.

Janmashtami images

Janmashtami quotes for peace, love, and spirituality

“Where there is Krishna, there is love, truth, and dharma.” “Bhakti se bada aur kuchh nahi, Krishna is love itself.” “The sound of Krishna’s flute is the music of the soul.” “In Radha’s devotion lies the secret to eternal love.” “Krishna teaches us to surrender with joy, not fear.” “Janmashtami reminds us that love conquers all.” “Every home with Krishna becomes a temple.” “Krishna’s leelas are lessons of courage and faith.” “The path of devotion is the sweetest road to Krishna.” “In every smile of a child, Krishna lives on.” “Radhe Radhe is more than a chant, it is bliss.” “Krishna’s words in the Gita are eternal truth.” “Love, devotion, surrender — the three jewels of Krishna bhakti.” “Kanha’s flute calls us towards the divine light.” “In Sudama’s friendship, Krishna showed true equality.” “Janmashtami is the victory of joy over sorrow.” “When Krishna is in your heart, fear disappears.” “Radha’s love for Krishna is the purest devotion.” “On Janmashtami, let’s fill our lives with seva and bhakti.” “Jai Shri Krishna! May Kanha guide your path always.”

Also read: Janmashtami 2025 quotes in Hindi, Marathi, English and Sanskrit to share with loved ones

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is not just a festival but a reminder of love, devotion, and dharma. From wishes and quotes to images, status, and photos, sharing these with loved ones keeps the divine joy of Kanha alive. May Lord Krishna bless your family with happiness and peace.