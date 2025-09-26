Kanjak or Kanya Puja 2025: Date, timing and best gift ideas under Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100 Kanjak 2025 will be celebrated on both Ashtami and Navami. Know the exact puja timings and explore the best kanjak gifts under Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100 and pack of 12.

New Delhi:

Kanjak pujan, also known as Kanya pujan, is one of the most important rituals of Navratri. On this day, young girls are worshipped as an embodiment of Maa Durga and offered gifts, food, and blessings. Families invite little girls, wash their feet, tie mauli on their wrists, and serve them special prasad like puri, halwa, and chana.

In 2025, Kanjak puja will be observed on Ashtami (September 30, 2025) in most parts of India, while many families will perform Kanya pujan on Navami (October 1, 2025). Both days hold equal significance, and devotees can choose either date to celebrate the ritual with devotion and joy.

Ashtami and Navami dates 2025: Auspicious Kanya Pujan puja timings, samagri and significance

Kanjak 2025 date and puja timing

According to the Panchang, Ashtami tithi will begin on September 29, 2025 at 4:32 PM and will end on September 30, 2025 at 6:07 PM. As per the udya tithi (sunrise calculation), Durga Ashtami puja will be observed on September 29, 2025, and many devotees also perform Kanjak puja on this day.

After this, Navami tithi will begin on September 30, 2025 at 6:07 PM and will end on October 1, 2025 at 7:02 PM. Therefore, Navami puja and Kanjak pujan will be celebrated on October 1, 2025. Families who follow Ashtami traditions will perform Kanya puja on September 30, while those who observe it on Navami will conduct the ritual on October 1.

Best Kanjak gifts pack of 12 for distribution

Distributing packs of 12 gifts is considered very auspicious during Navratri Kanya pujan. Common items include bangles, bindis, small toys, chocolates, notebooks, pencils, hair accessories, handkerchiefs, and prasad thali. These gift packs are thoughtful, affordable, and convenient to distribute to multiple girls at once.

Kanjak gifts under Rs 20

Chocolates or toffees Small hair clips or rubber bands Bindis and stickers Colour pencils or crayons Small keychains

Kanjak gifts under Rs 50

Fancy bangles or bracelets Story books or colouring books Cute pouches or purses Water bottles (small size) Packets of dry fruits or biscuits

Kanjak gifts under Rs 100

School stationery sets (notebooks + pens) Stylish hair accessories kits Lunch boxes or tiffin sets Small soft toys or dolls Traditional dupattas or scarves

Kanjak pujan 2025 will be celebrated with devotion on both Ashtami (September 30) and Navami (October 1). Whether you prepare simple gifts under Rs 20 or thoughtful sets under Rs 100, the real essence lies in honouring little girls as Maa Durga’s roop and spreading joy. Choosing gifts that are both useful and meaningful ensures the tradition is carried forward with love and respect.