International Literacy Day 2025: Theme, quotes, wishes, images and poster ideas September 8 marks International Literacy Day 2025. Here’s the theme, 20 inspiring quotes, 20 heartfelt wishes, images, poster and drawing ideas to celebrate this special day.

New Delhi:

September 8 is observed globally as International Literacy Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of literacy for individuals and communities. Established by UNESCO in 1967, this special day reminds the world that literacy is not just the ability to read and write but also a tool for dignity, empowerment, and sustainable development.

International Literacy Day 2025 carries forward this mission by focusing on education, inclusivity, and digital learning. Across India and the world, schools, NGOs, and governments hold special events, literacy drives, poster competitions, and cultural programmes to spread awareness. On this day, people also share wishes, quotes, and creative works like drawings and posters to highlight the significance of education.

International Literacy Day 2025 theme

The theme of International Literacy Day 2025 is: “Promoting literacy in the digital era.”

International Literacy Day quotes

Here are 20 inspiring International Literacy Day quotes you can share on social media, in speeches, or as posters:

“Literacy is the bridge from misery to hope.” – Kofi Annan “A literate world is a prosperous world.” “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela “Literacy is a human right and a tool for empowerment.” “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” – Frederick Douglass “Illiteracy is poverty’s partner; literacy is opportunity’s friend.” “Knowledge lights the path to progress and dignity.” “Teaching someone to read is teaching them to dream.” “Books are windows to the world; literacy opens them wide.” “Literacy is not just about reading but about living fully.” “Education begins the moment we learn to read.” “A society that values literacy values equality.” “The roots of literacy grow the fruits of development.” “Literacy is freedom; illiteracy is bondage.” “With literacy, every dream is within reach.” “A literate child today is a leader tomorrow.” “Books teach us, inspire us, and make us human.” “Literacy is hope written in every language.” “Education uplifts, literacy empowers.” “To read is to empower, to write is to create.”

International Literacy Day wishes

Wishing you a Happy International Literacy Day 2025! May knowledge and learning guide your journey. Education is the light of life—may this Literacy Day inspire us to spread it everywhere. Happy Literacy Day! Let’s make books, pens, and learning tools accessible to all. On this special day, let us promise to teach, share, and inspire through literacy. May International Literacy Day bring us closer to a world without ignorance. Happy Literacy Day 2025! Let’s celebrate the power of words and the joy of reading. Literacy gives wings to dreams—may this day remind us of its true value. Best wishes on World Literacy Day—let’s stand together for education for all. Each one, teach one—let’s spread this message far and wide today. May the pen always remain mightier than the sword—Happy International Literacy Day! Let’s empower lives through reading and writing—warm wishes on Literacy Day. On this Literacy Day, let’s promise to support children’s education in every way possible. Books are treasures—may everyone have access to them. Happy Literacy Day 2025! A literate world is a better world—let’s work for it together. Best wishes on International Literacy Day—may education open doors for all. Today we celebrate the gift of learning—Happy World Literacy Day! Wishing you a day filled with knowledge, books, and the joy of learning. Let’s remove darkness with the light of education—Happy Literacy Day. On this September 8, may literacy bring freedom, dignity, and progress to all. Happy International Literacy Day 2025! Let’s value the power of reading and share it with the world.

International Literacy Day 2025 on September 8 is a reminder that education is the key to progress, equality, and opportunity. Let us celebrate this day by spreading the light of knowledge and ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey of learning.