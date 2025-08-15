Independence Day speech in Bengali: Short and inspiring 15 August speeches Here are short, formal, and emotional Independence Day speeches in Bengali for your 15 August celebrations. Perfect for last-minute preparation.

Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15, marking India’s freedom from colonial rule. The Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi, and the entire country joins in the celebrations with cultural events, parades, and speeches.

If you’re looking for a last-minute speech in Bengali, we’ve got you covered. These Independence Day speeches are short, impactful, and perfect for school, college, or community gatherings.

Independence Day short speech in Bengali

A short and formal Bengali speech for quick events and flag hoisting ceremonies.

Shubho shokal/dupurer shubhechha shokolke.

Ajke amra ekhane shongroho hoyechhi amader desher shorboshreshtho din, Swadhinata Dibosh, udjapon korte. Ei din amader mone koraye amader swadhinata sangramider shongram o tader attyag-er kotha. Tader chhondo, tyag aar shahosh-er phole aaj amra swadhin deshe shanti o somman niye bachhi.

Amader desh ke aro unnotir pothe niye jawa amader shobai-r daitto. Tai ajker ei shubho dine, cholo amra shokoler hridoye deshbhakti, ekota aar shomriddhir shopoth nite pari. Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!

Independence Day inspirational speech in Bengali

A longer, emotional Bengali speech to inspire pride and unity.

Shuvo shokal shokol uposthit der.

Ajker ei bishesh dine, Swadhinata Diboshe, ami shobai ke amar antorik shubhechha janai. Ei din shudhu udjapon noy, eta amader itihasher ekotama gourabomoy pota. Shoto shoto shahoshik shontrasheera, jiboner binimoye, amader ei swadhinata arjon kore diyechen.

Ajke amra jodi shanti, shomriddhi aar swadhinota upobhog kori, tar pichhone ache tader oboshanhin porishrom aar tyag. Tai amader kartobbo holo tader shopno ke bastobayon kora – ekta shaktishali, shomannito aar unnoti-shil Bharat o Bangla gorte.

Ei shubho dine amra shopoth nibo, amra amader desh ke bhalobashbo, manusher kaje lagbo aar ekotai thakbo. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!

You can use these Bengali speeches to begin your Independence Day celebrations with pride and inspiration. Whether you’re speaking at a school assembly, a neighbourhood gathering, or an office event, these words will help set the tone for the day.

