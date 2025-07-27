Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes, quotes and shayari to celebrate the festival of love Celebrate Hariyali Teej 2025 with meaningful wishes, heartfelt quotes, and traditional shayari in Hindi and English — perfect for sharing with loved ones.

Hariyali Teej, being celebrated on 27 July 2025, brings with it a kind of joy that’s hard to explain. You feel it in the air when the first green sarees appear. You hear it in the laughter of women applying mehendi together. You remember it from childhood when swings were tied to neem trees and old songs played on the radio.

It is a traditional festival, but also full of feelings. Some people enjoy getting ready in green clothes and swinging on decorated swings. Others quietly pray for a loving partner or a happy married life. And even if you don’t fast, you feel the emotion in the air.

If you're looking for the right words to share the spirit of the day, such as a warm wish, a meaningful quote, or a touch of shayari, you’re in the right place. Scroll through, pick your favourite, and spread a little love this Teej.

Hariyali Teej wishes in English

Wishing you a Teej filled with love, laughter, and the blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. May this Hariyali Teej bring happiness and peace to your home. May your fast be meaningful and your prayers be answered. Sending love and warm wishes on this beautiful day of Hariyali Teej. Hope your life is filled with love as vibrant as your green bangles. Happy Teej to you and your family. Stay blessed and joyful always. May Maa Parvati bless your marriage with harmony and strength. Wishing you the colours of love, nature, and tradition this Teej. May your bond be as strong as Shiva and Parvati’s eternal love. Let this Teej bring prosperity, peace, and positive energy into your life. Green sarees, mehendi smiles, and a heart full of faith — happy Teej. May this sacred fast bring peace and togetherness to your relationship. Rejoice in tradition and the timeless love story of Teej. A celebration of faith, womanhood, and devotion. Happy Teej. May your home be filled with laughter and good vibes this Teej. Wishing you endless love, long-lasting relationships, and joy. A small fast, a big prayer — for love that stands the test of time. Enjoy the swings, the songs, and the spirit of this special day. May Hariyali Teej inspire you to celebrate life’s simple blessings. Wishing you the strength of Parvati and the calm of Shiva this Teej.

Hariyali Teej wishes in Hindi

Hariyali Teej ke pavitra parv par aapko shubhkamnayein. Har saal ki tarah is Teej par bhi Maa Parvati aapka kalyan karein. Suhaaganon ke liye yeh teej hamesha khushiyaan laaye. Aapka vivaah jeevan hamesha sukhmay aur samriddh rahe. Teej ka vrat aapke jeevan mein sukh aur shaanti laaye. Hariyali Teej ki dher saari shubhkamnayein. Mehendi ke rang jaisa ho aapka rishta, gehra aur sundar. Hariyali Teej ka yeh tyohaar aapke jeevan mein naye rang bhare. Maa Parvati aur Shiv ji ka aashirwad sadaiv bana rahe. Teej ka tyohaar aapke rishte mein aur prem laaye. Aaj ke din Maa Parvati se prarthna hai ki aapka jodi sadaiv bana rahe. Is Teej par har manokamna poori ho. Hariyali se bhara rahe aapka jeevan. Aapka ghar aur dil dono hamesha khilte rahein. Shiv-Parvati jaisa prem aapke jeevan mein bhi ho. Teej ka vrat aapko aatmashakti aur santulan pradaan kare. Teej ki subah mehendi ke geet aur shaam shiv-puja se roshan ho. Teej ka yeh pavitra parv aapko man aur tan se swasth rakhe. Teej par maa ka aashirwad mile, sukh-shanti bane rahe. Hariyali Teej ki hardik shubhkamnayein, prem aur bhakti ke saath.

Hariyali Teej quotes

“Love rooted in faith grows deeper with time.” “Teej is not just a fast, it is a prayer for togetherness.” “The green of Teej reflects the freshness of devotion.” “Where there is faith like Parvati’s, there is grace like Shiva’s.” “Tradition binds us, not to the past, but to purpose.” “In every Teej celebration lies a story of hope and strength.” “Mehendi fades, but the love behind it lasts forever.” “To fast for love is to nourish the soul, not just the bond.” “Hariyali Teej is the poetry of devotion written in green.” “The beauty of Teej lies in the quiet prayer, not just the grand celebration.” “Every swing on Teej is a gentle reminder to enjoy the highs and hold through the lows.” “Let the colours of Sawan refresh your heart like the first rain.” “Faith, fasting, and love — that is the Teej trinity.” “Teej is a dance between patience and love.” “Celebrate Teej not as duty, but as devotion.” “The festival may come once a year, but the love it honours is eternal.” “There is grace in tradition and power in belief.” “Let your soul bloom with the green of Teej.” “In every Teej ritual is a woman’s strength in silence.” “The story of Teej is a story of unconditional faith.”

Hariyali Teej shayari

1. Mehendi ki khushboo se mahka har angan ho,

Hariyali Teej ka tyohaar sabke liye mangal ho.

2. Pehn ke hari saree, lagti ho hari chudi jaisi,

Tere jaise suhagan ka ho jeevan hamesha khushi bhari vaise hi.

3. Jhoolon ki halchal, mehfil ka rang,

Teej ke is tyohaar ki har yaad ho sang.

4. Hariyali Teej ka tyohaar laaye sukh apaar,

Shiv-Parvati ka ho sadaiv aashirwad.

5. Choodi khanke, payal baje,

Teej ki raat suhaani lage.

6. Aayi hai Teej ki raat, sajne ka mauka laaye saath.

Prem aur bhakti ka ho naata, Shiva-Parvati jaisa ho jata.

7. Hariyali ke rang mein doobi ho duniya,

Teej pe maa se mil jaaye sabko punya.

8. Mann mein ho shraddha, hriday mein prem,

Teej par mile jeevan ko nayi kashish, naya kram.

9. Mehendi ke rang ho gehre,

Suhagan ki duaayein ho sahi.

10. Hariyali Teej ka tyohaar sab pe ho bhaari,

Maa Parvati sabki jholi kare pyaar se bhari.

11. Teej ka jhooola, dil ki baatein,

Shiva-Parvati ka pyar sada rahe saath mein.

12. Ishq ho Parvati jaisa, vishwas ho Amar,

Har suhagan ke jeevan mein ho khushiyo ka sansaar.

13. Mehndi ka rang, sindoor ki laali,

Har aurat ke chehre pe ho khushi wali chaali.

14. Teej pe chalo, prem ka path padho,

Har ek pal mein bhakti aur shraddha raho.

15. Saawan ka yeh pyaara tyohaar,

Laaye jeevan mein sukh apar.

16. Mehfil sajayein, bhajan sunayein,

Hariyali Teej ko milke manayein.

17. Sadiyon se chali aa rahi parampara ki baat,

Teej ke is paawan din mein hai kuch khaas baat.

18. Shringar se sajti hoon main,

Maa ki kripa se jagti hoon main.

19. Bhakti mein dubi, preet se bhari,

Aayi hai Teej suhaani, sab pe chhayi khushi bhari.

20. Hariyali Teej pe har nari ko mile sukh aur samman,

Jeevan ke har mod pe ho Shiv-Parvati ka aashirwad dhan.

Hariyali Teej is about more than customs. It’s about intention, beauty, and love that lasts through seasons. Wishing you a day filled with colour, blessings, and quiet happiness.

