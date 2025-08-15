Gokulashtami 2025 status, wishes, and quotes in Marathi to celebrate Krishna’s birth Gokulashtami 2025 is here! From WhatsApp status to wishes and quotes in English and Marathi, here’s all you need to celebrate Krishna’s birth beautifully.

New Delhi:

Gokulashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated with devotion, joy, and beautiful traditions across India. From midnight puja to decorating temples and homes, every ritual brings us closer to the divine presence of Kanha.

If you want to send heartfelt wishes, post a festive status, or share soulful quotes in Marathi, this collection will help you spread the love and blessings of Krishna far and wide. Let’s make this Gokulashtami not just a celebration but a moment of connection and devotion.

Make your celebrations grand by adding these matki and jhula decoration ideas for Janmashtami 2025.

Gokulashtami wishes

Send heartfelt Gokulashtami wishes to your loved ones and spread the joy of Krishna’s birth across homes and hearts.

May Lord Krishna bless your life with love, happiness, and endless joy this Gokulashtami. Wishing you a Gokulashtami filled with devotion, peace, and divine blessings. May Kanha’s flute bring the sweetest melody into your life this Janmashtami. On this Gokulashtami, may your home be filled with laughter and bhakti. Celebrate the birth of Krishna with love in your heart and joy in your soul. May Lord Krishna guide you towards light, truth, and eternal bliss. Wishing you a blessed Gokulashtami surrounded by family and faith. May this Gokulashtami bring peace to your mind and purity to your heart. Let the divine grace of Kanha be with you today and always. May Krishna’s teachings inspire you to live with kindness and humility. Wishing you a colourful and joyous Gokulashtami celebration. May the butter thief fill your home with sweetness and love. May this sacred day bring abundance and happiness to your life. Celebrate Krishna’s birth with devotion and share his blessings with all. May your Gokulashtami be as joyful as little Kanha’s childhood leelas. Sending you warm wishes for a divine and fulfilling Gokulashtami. May Kanha’s presence in your life bring endless positivity. Wishing you prosperity, good health, and boundless joy this Janmashtami. May this day remind us of the beauty of faith, love, and devotion. Happy Gokulashtami! May Lord Krishna’s blessings always protect you.

For more blessings, see these Krishna Janmashtami 2025 mantras for devotion, peace and blessings.

Gokulashtami wishes in Marathi

Celebrate in your mother tongue with these heart-touching Gokulashtami wishes in Marathi.

Shri Krishna tumchya ayushyala anant anand ani prem dena. Gokulashtami cha ha pavitra din tumhala shanti ani samruddhi denara asava. Kanha tumchya gharat premachi vaat phulava. Krishna tumchya ayushyat sadha sadha prasannata thevo. Tumcha Gokulashtami utsav prem ani bhaktine bharun jao. Shri Krishna tumhala satya ani nyayachya margavar chalava. Tumchya kutumbala anand ani aashirvad milot. Kanha tumhala sada rakshit thevo. Krishna tumchya manaat pavitrata bharava. Tumcha Gokulashtami rangin ani anandmay hovo. Krishna tumcha jeevan madhur banavo. Kanha tumhala shakti ani aasha devot. Tumchya gharat shantata ani sukh bharun jao. Shri Krishna tumcha sahyogi asava. Kanha tumhala dukhapasun door thevo. Tumcha jeevan Krishna prerna ne bharava. Krishna tumchya manaat daya ani prem bharava. Tumhala sadha sukh ani samadhan milava. Shri Krishna tumchya ichha purna karava. Tumcha Gokulashtami pavitra ani mangalmay hovo.

Looking for creative stage ideas? See this Krishna Janmashtami anchoring script in Hindi and English.

Gokulashtami quotes in Marathi

Share divine Gokulashtami quotes in Marathi that capture the essence of Lord Krishna’s life and teachings.

“Prem haach Krishna cha khara upadesh aahe.” “Jithe prem aahe tithe Krishna aahet.” “Shri Krishna cha jeevan ha prem ani satya cha pratik aahe.” “Bhakti mhanje Krishna paryant cha marg.” “Kanha cha hasra mhanje shanti cha sandesh.” “Krishna tumhala prem ani daya shikavtat.” “Je prem kartat, te Krishna la olkhatat.” “Shri Krishna tumhala sada margadarshan kartat.” “Kanha cha bansuri vaajla ki premacha sur yeta.” “Prem ani daya haach Kanha cha aashirvad.” “Krishna cha jeevan aapanach shikne sarkha aahe.” “Shri Krishna cha smaran shanti ani anand deto.” “Kanha tumhala anant shakti detat.” “Prem ani satya haach Krishna cha marg aahe.” “Krishna la prem karane mhanje swatah la prem karane.” “Kanha tumhala daya ani samadhan shikavtat.” “Shri Krishna tumhala harlelya jivanaat umed detat.” “Krishna cha naam gheun man pavitra hote.” “Premacha deep Kanha cha premane prajwalit hoto.” “Krishna cha ashirvad tumchya sobat sada rahot.”

Pair these wishes with traditional feasts — explore the 56 Bhog list for Janmashtami.

Gokulashtami status

Share these festive Gokulashtami status to light up your social media and WhatsApp on the birth of Lord Krishna.

If you’re updating your status with festival pictures, you’ll love these cute baby Krishna and Bal Krishna images to brighten your Janmashtami celebrations.

Gokulashtami photo

Browse beautiful Gokulashtami photos to use as wallpapers, greeting cards or social media posts.

You can also share the wisdom of Krishna through food — discover Lord Krishna’s sattvic diet and its health benefits.

Gokulashtami is a reminder of the timeless wisdom, love, and joy that Lord Krishna brought into the world. As you share these wishes, status updates, and Marathi quotes, may they carry the spirit of bhakti and happiness into every home.

From your first puja in the morning to the midnight aarti, may this Gokulashtami 2025 bring peace, prosperity, and divine grace into your life. Jai Shri Krishna!