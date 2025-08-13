Krishna Janmashtami anchoring script [2025]: Simple, lively lines in Hindi and English for stage hosts Make your Janmashtami event shine! Here are Hindi and English anchoring scripts to host cultural programmes with warmth and energy.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with immense joy across India, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. It’s a school event, community celebration, or cultural programme, a good anchoring script sets the mood and connects the audience with the occasion.

Here’s a ready-to-use collection of anchoring scripts in Hindi and English for Krishna Janmashtami events. You can adapt them for different audiences, from children’s performances to large gatherings.

Anchoring script for Krishna Janmashtami

Opening:

“Good evening, everyone! Tonight we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the symbol of love, wisdom, and joy. His life inspires us to embrace kindness and truth.”

Performance Introduction:

“To begin, we have a graceful dance performance by our young artists, depicting the eternal bond of Radha and Krishna. Please welcome them with applause.”

Transition:

“That was truly magical! Up next, we have a short skit portraying Krishna’s playful childhood moments.”

Audience Engagement:

“I invite all of you to join me in chanting — ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare…’ and feel the devotion fill the air.”

Closing:

“With hearts full of devotion, we conclude our celebration. May Lord Krishna’s blessings be upon each one of you. Thank you and Hare Krishna!”

Janmashtami anchoring script in English

Opening:

“A warm welcome to all! Today, we come together to honour the birth of Lord Krishna, whose flute has enchanted the world for centuries. Let this evening be a celebration of love and joy.”

Performance Introduction:

“Our first performance is a melodious bhajan dedicated to Krishna, bringing alive the spirit of Vrindavan. Please welcome our singers with a big round of applause.”

Transition:

“What a soul-stirring performance! Let’s now enjoy a dance-drama that will take us to the banks of the Yamuna.”

Audience Engagement:

“I request everyone to clap along and sing when you feel the devotion rise in your heart.”

Closing:

“As we conclude, may the divine blessings of Krishna bring peace and happiness into our lives. Thank you for being a part of this joyous occasion.”

Krishna Janmashtami anchoring script in English

Opening:

“A heartfelt welcome to everyone present here tonight. We gather to honour the birth of Lord Krishna — the divine child whose wisdom, courage, and love continue to inspire millions. On this sacred evening, let us fill our hearts with joy, music, and devotion.”

Performance Introduction:

“To set the tone for the evening, we begin with a soulful flute recital, recreating the magic of Krishna’s bansuri. Let’s greet the performer with warm applause.”

Transition:

“That was truly enchanting! Our next presentation is a vibrant group dance that will bring alive the playful spirit of Gokul. Please cheer them on as they take the stage.”

Audience Engagement:

“As we enjoy each performance, let us also chant together — ‘Govinda, Govinda!’ — and feel the spiritual energy around us.”

Closing:

“With hearts full of devotion, we bring this evening’s celebration to a close. May the blessings of Lord Krishna guide your life with love, harmony, and courage. Thank you, and Hare Krishna!”

Anchoring script for Janmashtami in Hindi

Opening:

“Shubh sandhya sabhi ko! Aaj ka din hamare liye pavitra hai, kyunki hum manane ja rahe hain Shri Krishna ka janmotsav. Unki bansuri ki dhun, unki masti bhari leelayein aur unka prem ka paath hamesha hamare jeevan ko roshan karta hai.”

Performance Introduction:

“Toh chaliye, shuru karte hain hamare Sanskritik Karyakram ki pehli prastuti ke saath — ek sundar nritya jo Radha-Krishna ke prem ko jeevant karega. Zordaar taaliyon se swagat kijiye!”

Transition:

“Kya adbhut pradarshan tha! Aisa laga jaise Vrindavan humare beech aa gaya ho. Agle karyakram mein hum dekhenge ek natika jo Krishna ke bachpan ke masti bhare pal dikhayegi.”

Audience Engagement:

“Chaliye, ab sab mere saath milkar bolen — ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare…’”

Closing:

“Is bhakti aur anand se bhare karyakram ka samapan yahin hota hai. Bhagwan Shri Krishna aapke jeevan mein sada sukh, shanti aur samriddhi den. Dhanyavaad!”

Janmashtami anchoring scripts in Hindi

Sample 1

Opening:

“Namaskar! Shri Krishna Janmashtami ke is shubh avsar par main aap sabhi ka hardik swagat karta/kar rahi hoon. Aaj hum geet, nritya aur katha ke madhyam se Bhagwan Krishna ke janmotsav ko manayenge.”

Performance Introduction:

“Sabse pehle, humare beech aa rahe hain chhote balak jo apne nritya ke madhyam se Radha-Krishna ke prem ko prastut karenge. Zordaar taaliyon se swagat kijiye.”

Transition:

“Bahut hi sundar! Ab hum dekhne ja rahe hain ek natika jo Krishna ke makhan churaane ki masti bhari leela ko dikhayegi.”

Audience Engagement:

“Ab sab mere saath milkar bolein — ‘Radhe Radhe!’”

Closing:

“Aaj ka yeh karyakram yahin samaapt hota hai. Bhagwan Krishna ka ashirwad aapke jeevan ko sukh aur shanti se bhar de.”

Sample 2

Opening:

“Aaj hum sab yahan ek pavitra utsav ke liye ikattha hue hain — Shri Krishna ka janmotsav. Unke bachpan ki kahaniyan aur leelayein hamesha humein prem aur satya ki prerna deti hain.”

Performance Introduction:

“Pehli prastuti hai ek bhakti geet, jo humein Vrindavan ki galiyon ka anubhav karayega. Kripya taaliyon se utsahit kijiye.”

Transition:

“Yeh bhajan sun kar man bhakti se bhar gaya! Ab agla karyakram ek nritya natika hai jo Govardhan leela ko prastut karegi.”

Audience Engagement:

“Sab milkar bolen — ‘Hare Krishna!’”

Closing:

“Dhanyavaad! Aasha karta/kar rahi hoon ki aap sabhi ke jeevan mein aaj ka din ek nayi urja lekar aaye.”

